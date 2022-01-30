DA, police chief weigh in on proposed legislation that would enact stiffer penalties for "flash mob" thefts

A Republican-led bill that passed through the state Assembly last week and is headed to the state Senate is targeted at a disturbing trend when it comes to shoplifters and the damage they do to retail outlets.

But locally, where the Pleasant Prairie Premium Outlets has been a target of “flash mobs,” nothing much will change in how those cases are prosecuted moving forward.

The bill, which passed the Assembly 59-33 without a debate, will allow prosecutors to determine the severity of penalties based on the total value of all the stolen items. Penalties under the current law vary from a misdemeanor to a felony depending on the total value.

Legislators here drafted the proposal in response to reports last year of gangs of shoplifters running rampant through high-end department stores in California, according to earlier published media reports. California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a law in July that re-established the crime of organized crime theft.

While violent attacks such as those in California haven’t happened here, the issue of “flash mob” attacks, when a group of people storm a retail location and take as many items as they can in a short amount of time, certainly continues to be a concern here.

“This is a problem in Kenosha County,” District Attorney Michael Graveley said. “We’ve had multiple incidents per year of individuals coming from other locations and going to our outlet mall. I haven’t seen it at other places other than the outlet mall, but that has been a problem (in Pleasant Prairie).

“This is something, where there’s been a significant use of our resources, both from in the county from prosecution, and then the Pleasant Prairie Police Department, and obviously, the merchants at the mall have all suffered in this situation,” Graveley continued.

Graveley said his office already has been prosecuting cases using the guidelines of the new proposed law.

So from that standpoint, nothing much will change, he said.

“The way we charge those cases is, whenever we can show there’s coordination, multiple people who come in the same car or multiple people who are on video doing the same thing, we charge those as a party to a crime,” Graveley said. “That allows us to add all the values together.

“That is the way we achieve the same thing that it looks like to me the legislation is hoping to do. There is a way that can be accomplished and is being used by our office currently in these cases.”

Safety as well as violence concerns

Reports out of California indicated one particular mob in November included a group of 80 people, and similar incidents have been reported throughout the country.

And while violent acts always aren’t a part of the incident, Graveley said there are other safety concerns to innocent bystanders and motorists who shop in Pleasant Prairie.

“Even if there’s not out and out violence, a further threat is that it’s a busy mall,” he said. “So if somebody tries to make a getaway, that in its own is a really dangerous situation, where you’re driving through, and the last thing somebody is thinking about is they have to worry about being killed in the parking lot.”

Regardless if there’s any big change in Kenosha County, Graveley said he’s always in favor of any way to shine a light on the situation.

“Any law that brings more attention to how serious this is, and a law that asks prosecutors and the community to pay particular attention and emphasize those cases is probably a good law,” he said. “It may not have a huge substantive effect because we’re already using these existing laws to achieve much of the same (thing).”

It also should come as no surprise that many of the people who have been prosecuted locally have a long criminal background, Graveley said.

“Any large retail location is plagued by this now,” he said. “There are clearly organized groups of people. We’ll find these individuals, and many times, they’ll have multiple prior arrests. These are professional criminals involved in these cases.”

More than legislation

Pleasant Prairie Police Chief David Smetana said legislation that targets retail theft specifically is a good start, but other things must occur, too. While the Assembly bill doesn’t specifically use language spelling out retail theft, the intent of the proposed legislation targets organized criminal theft.

“If we’re specifically talking about retail theft, fantastic, but we all need to be on board,” Smetana said. “The retailers need to follow through and file charges and prosecute. That’s one of the problems you’re seeing nationwide now, just people walking out, authorities not being called. And, all that does is it feeds on itself. It makes the problem bigger because groups of thieves or organized groups of thieves know who is going to prosecute and who isn’t; who they’re going to be able to walk out on with (goods) and who they’re not.”

Smetana said oftentimes businesses don’t take the next step en route to prosecution.

“It’s not an issue, necessarily with the employees, but the employees are following company policy and when a corporate policy directs that we won’t prosecute on, say, amounts under $1,000 or under $2,000, then that becomes an issue,” Smetana said. “That word gets around on the street very quickly of who’s going to prosecute and who isn’t.”

Smetana said, sometimes, a retailer will call police to report the crime, but well after it has happened.

“We’ll get a call later on down the line from the retailer saying, ‘We need to report this (incident), but we’re reporting it for insurance purposes’,” the chief said. “That doesn’t help us, or the community, because in the minds of the thieves, that’s still a soft target. They’re recording the loss, but we’re not doing any investigation on how it happened or what happened because they’re not reporting it at the time.

“They may not want to file a lengthy theft report and go through all the problems of getting us video and doing all that, or they’re just not going to prosecute,” he said.

“The second part of that is, obviously, the police are going to need to do their job. And, we respond. We take the information. We gather evidence. If we hear of somebody doing shoplifting we are trying to get as much information as we can. We have officers looking for them if they’ve left the property. We’ve even had pursuits involving these people. So, it can turn into a very dangerous situation very quickly. The police need to do the best job they can,” Smetana said.

Attempts last week to reach representatives from the mall and the property owner, Simon Properties, for comment for this story were unsuccessful.

`A perfect scenario’

Smetana said the apprehension of members of the so-called North Face “Flash Mob” remains the best example locally, of how each party “did its part” in bringing the criminals to justice. On July 1, a group of 10 men stormed the North Face store in the Pleasant Prairie Premium Outlets absconding with $30,000 in jackets and other outerwear in less than 15 seconds. As soon as the theft occurred store officials supplied police with video surveillance, which went viral soon after being posted by news outlets and shared on social media.

“Because of the quality of the video, the store’s cooperation and aggressive prosecution from the DA’s office, that case wrapped up,” Smetana said. “That’s what I would term successful. The retailer cooperates and supplies (police) with what we need to bring it forth and investigate it. We investigate it properly and we did, thanks other jurisdictions helping us out and we presented an investigation to the DA’s office which allow them to successfully prosecute. I mean, that’s a perfect scenario.”

“You can propose and enact any legislation you want, but if one of those pieces aren’t in place, it’s not going to have the desired effect,” he said.

Terry Flores Reporter