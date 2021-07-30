DA responds to civil lawsuit brought by former alderman Mathewson

Whether a former City of Kenosha alderman had the right to be in a courtroom is at the heart of a response from the Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office to a lawsuit filed June 14.
In his lawsuit, Kevin Mathewson made several claims against the District Attorney’s Office, and specifically, Assistant District Attorney James Kraus.
Among them, Mathewson has claimed that Kraus made “several disparaging comments about (him) in the last several months, including in public via social media and in private to attorneys, even in court on the record.”
Mathewson cited a May 27 letter that Kraus sent to Kenosha attorney Terry Rose that accused Mathewson of misconduct. The letter accused Mathewson of “aggressively attempting to interview a witness in a felony matter even after an attorney for the victim said Mathewson didn’t have permission.”
“We have answered Mr. Mathewson’s pleadings,” Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley said by telephone Thursday. “I think that the answer, as well as his submission, correctly identify that all of this starts with an effort by (Kraus) to protect a disabled sexual assault victim that he felt Mr. Mathewson was not behaving properly in his capacity as a (private) investigator.
“That prosecutor commented on that to (Rose) in an attempt to protect the victim. That’s how this thing began,” Graveley said.
The response states that Mathewson had been told he was not allowed to speak to the victim, but “expressed an intent to contact the victim anyway and accused the victim’s caretaker of obstructing an investigation.” A letter sent by the victim’s attorney, dated May 27, asked that Mathewson be legally prohibited from speaking to her.
Why wait? Get local news while it’s happening. Keep up to date with a digital subscription to the Kenosha News. Here’s a fantastic limited spe…
Mathewson denied any wrongdoing with regard to the witness, and stated in an email Friday that he filed a complaint against Kraus with the state Office of Lawyer Regulation.
“Kraus had also lied about me attempting to interview an adult witness in a case,” he said. “I am not allowed to interview a witness that is represented by an attorney without permission from that attorney. Kraus lied and said the witness was represented. The victim was not represented by an attorney.”
Personal cell phone used
At issue in Mathewson’s suit also is that he witnessed Kraus taking a photograph of him with a cellphone while the two were in court. Mathewson filed a public records request for that photograph, and in the lawsuit said he received a letter from Graveley that denied the release, because “this was not done relating to or for use in official business.”
Graveley said Thursday that Kraus took the photograph on his personal cellphone to try and determine which “local media outlet” Mathewson was representing. In the filing Wednesday, it alleges that Mathewson “hides behind anonymity or fake names when writing stories on his website.”
A person using the name “Sabrina Perez” and identifying herself as a reporter with the Kenosha County Eye, Matthewson’s news website, gained access to the courtroom, the filing states.
“Mr. Mathewson is complaining about a photograph that was taken on a personal cell phone by an individual (Kraus) who is not handling a criminal case at the time,” Graveley said. “So essentially, they’re sitting in a courtroom waiting for their next case and take a picture of Mr. Mathewson on their personal phone.”
The response to Mathewson’s suit alleges that Mathewson “routinely uses fake identities.” The filing cites someone using the name “Rita Lynn” in a Facebook forum between two candidates for Branch 6 of the Kenosha County Circuit Court, who made abusive comments toward Kraus. Mathewson is banned by Facebook after he put out a call as “commander” of what he called the Kenosha Guard militia calling for armed militia to come to Kenosha on Aug. 25 during unrest following the Jacob Blake shooting. That day, Kyle Rittenhouse, who was with a group of armed men, shot three people, killing two.
Mathewson, who also is employed as a private investigator, used the “Sabrina Perez” identity to gain access to the court room the day Kraus took the photograph, Graveley said.
“We allege that Mr. Mathewson was in the court room in the first place under false, fraudulent circumstances, that he made representations to court staff in an email,” Graveley said. “Essentially, he is complaining about somebody else taking a photograph improperly, when in fact, we allege he was improperly taking photographs himself.”
The filing also states that “Sabrina Perez” told the clerk before the court hearing that “the owner of Optic Light Photography LLC will be there. He knows the rules but feel free to instruct him as you wish.” According to the Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions, Optic Light Photography LLC was dissolved May 29, 2019, the court filing states.
Mathewson, in his email, said he’s been a professional photographer for 12 years and had permission to be in the courtroom from Court Commissioner Loren Keating.
“Commissioner Keating was told that Optic Light Photography would be there to photograph,” he said. “I am the only employee and agent of Optic Light Photography. I have photographed (initial appearances) many times with permission. If I was being deceitful, as Graveley suggests, I wouldn’t have been allowed back.”
Mathewson stated the Office of Lawyer Regulation found that Kraus did not tell the truth about the witness, but there was no evidence he did so knowingly, and also violated two rules with regard to the photographs, but declined to prosecute.
Case switches counties
Court records indicate the lawsuit has since been moved to Walworth County Circuit Court and Judge David Reddy to avoid potential for conflict of interest.
Graveley said he wasn’t sure of the timeline for what will happen next. A protective order was filed that has yet to be ruled on, which will happen early in the process, he said.
Asked for his initial thought about the status of the case, Graveley had a short response.
“My first thought is it’s a colossal waste of time,” he said.
Mathewson questioned why Graveley hasn’t shifted the defense in the lawsuit from himself to the state Attorney General’s Office, which, by statute he said, is tasked with defending District Attorney’s office’s in lawsuits.
“For him, this is about being arrogant and digging his heals in,” Mathewson said. “He doesn’t like that I tell the world about his evil ways. He is in for an embarrassment when the court orders him to produce the photos to me and pay my legal fees. He knows he cannot win.”