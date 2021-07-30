DA responds to civil lawsuit brought by former alderman Mathewson

The response states that Mathewson had been told he was not allowed to speak to the victim, but “expressed an intent to contact the victim anyway and accused the victim’s caretaker of obstructing an investigation.” A letter sent by the victim’s attorney, dated May 27, asked that Mathewson be legally prohibited from speaking to her.

Special digital subscription offer! Three months for $1 Why wait? Get local news while it’s happening. Keep up to date with a digital subscription to the Kenosha News. Here’s a fantastic limited spe…

Mathewson denied any wrongdoing with regard to the witness, and stated in an email Friday that he filed a complaint against Kraus with the state Office of Lawyer Regulation.

“Kraus had also lied about me attempting to interview an adult witness in a case,” he said. “I am not allowed to interview a witness that is represented by an attorney without permission from that attorney. Kraus lied and said the witness was represented. The victim was not represented by an attorney.”

Personal cell phone used

At issue in Mathewson’s suit also is that he witnessed Kraus taking a photograph of him with a cellphone while the two were in court. Mathewson filed a public records request for that photograph, and in the lawsuit said he received a letter from Graveley that denied the release, because “this was not done relating to or for use in official business.”