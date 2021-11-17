Daily COVID testing site available Monday-Friday in KUSD Support Center lot; it's free

No out-of-pocket cost COVID-19 testing is now available weekdays at a kiosk located in the north parking lot of the Kenosha Unified School District’s Educational Support Center, 3600 52nd St..

Testing hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday. Patients will not receive a bill for testing, regardless of whether they have insurance.

This testing is being provided by Curative through a partnership with Kenosha County Public Health. It is a self-collected, shallow nasal PCR test, with results expected within one to two days upon receipt of the sample at the lab.

“Curative is proud to be partnering with Kenosha County Public Health and be a crucial resource for the community during this pandemic,” said Fred Turner, CEO and co-founder of Curative.

“Curative’s goal is to make testing more accessible with our easy walk-up testing site. We offer a simple testing option with results delivered directly one to two days upon receipt at our labs and at no out-of-pocket cost to patients.”

Appointments may be booked online at https://cur.tv/kenosha. On-site registration is also available.

“We’re pleased to offer this convenient, centrally located testing opportunity,” said Kenosha County Health Officer Jen Freiheit. “People who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have been a close contact of someone who has tested positive should get tested, and this site provides another option for residents.”

Freiheit added that people who use at-home tests should be sure to seek a confirmative PCR lab test if they test positive or continue to feel symptoms after testing at home.

A frequently updated list of testing sites is available at https://www.kenoshacounty.org/2058/

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.