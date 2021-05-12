Dairy Drive-Through will replace Kenosha County Dairy Breakfast amid COVID-19 concerns

While the Dairy Breakfast attracted thousands, organizers said they have no way to predict how many people will attend the event this year.

“It’s kind of like we are starting from scratch,” Weis said. “We have no idea how many people to expect. Hopefully people will come out, have some fun and see what a dairy farm is all about.”

Weis, a third-generation farmer, said there have been some changes at the farm since the family last hosted the dairy breakfast. For example, the white farm house owned by his late father, Barney Weis, has been replaced with a new home where Dan’s son Brett Weis lives with this wife and two children, representing the fourth and fifth generations to live on the property.

The farm has also added sand-bedded free-stall barns for the milking cows, Weis said, adding that it's a healthier alternative and helps prevent mastitis.

Among the herd, guests will see are some of the highest-scoring registered dairy cattle in the region.

“We recently had our second 94-point home-bred cow,” Weis said proudly of the scores assigned during classification and scoring visits.