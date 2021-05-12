Dairy Drive-Through will replace Kenosha County Dairy Breakfast amid COVID-19 concerns

PARIS — A free, drive-through dairy experience at Weis-Way Dairy Farm in Paris will replace the Kenosha County Dairy Breakfast this year. The event was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Due to COVID concerns and out of respect for our host farm and guests, we will have a Dairy Drive-Though on Saturday, June 19, from 9 a.m. to noon,” said Kristen Olsen, co-marketing chair for Kenosha County Dairy Promotion. “Guests will be invited to drive through Weis-Way Dairy farm (and) learn about the farm and more about how a dairy farm operates.”
Before exiting the farm, guests will receive a “to-go” meal of a grilled cheese sandwich, milk and string cheese, while supplies last, rather than the traditional “big farm breakfast.” Information and coloring books for children will also be handed out.
Dan Weis of Weis-Way Dairy said there will be displays, which will include a mix of antique and modern farm equipment and, of course, lots of cows.
“They are going to actually be able to drive through the dairy barn,” Weis said.
Weis said guests will enter the farm, located at 21000 15th St. (Highway 142), from a driveway on the east end of the property and exit a driveway on the west. Those coming from the west should take Highway JB to Highway 45, head north a couple miles and then turn west onto Highway 142 to enter the procession.
While the Dairy Breakfast attracted thousands, organizers said they have no way to predict how many people will attend the event this year.
“It’s kind of like we are starting from scratch,” Weis said. “We have no idea how many people to expect. Hopefully people will come out, have some fun and see what a dairy farm is all about.”
Weis, a third-generation farmer, said there have been some changes at the farm since the family last hosted the dairy breakfast. For example, the white farm house owned by his late father, Barney Weis, has been replaced with a new home where Dan’s son Brett Weis lives with this wife and two children, representing the fourth and fifth generations to live on the property.
The farm has also added sand-bedded free-stall barns for the milking cows, Weis said, adding that it's a healthier alternative and helps prevent mastitis.
Among the herd, guests will see are some of the highest-scoring registered dairy cattle in the region.
“We recently had our second 94-point home-bred cow,” Weis said proudly of the scores assigned during classification and scoring visits.
Weis said the herd, which is 93 percent home-bred, is ranked 63rd in the nation and 13th in the state of Wisconsin, based on the scoring system used by Holstein Association USA Inc.