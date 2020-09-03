 Skip to main content
Dairy State Cheese & Beer Festival now canceled
Dairy State Cheese & Beer Festival now canceled

DAIRY STATE BEER AND CHEESE FESTIVAL

Jeff Bridleman, co-owner of R’Noggin Brewing Co., pours a sample of Demonoggan during the Dairy State Cheese and Beer Festival fundraiser for the Boys & Girls Club at the Brat Stop on Saturday, April 21, 2018.

 KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY BRIAN PASSINO

The Dairy State Cheese & Beer Festival originally postponed to Oct. 17 at the Brat Stop is now canceled.

Attendees’ health and safety is the top priority, the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha announced, and the organization looks forward to resuming this event in the spring of 2021.

Guests who bought tickets can find full information on how to handle their purchases HERE.

