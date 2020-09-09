Damage due to rioting, unrest in Kenosha tops $50 million; 2,000 Guard assisted here

“I think that’s critical and I think 85% of what we’ve talked about are solving symptoms and not solving causes,” he said. “We talk about recovering and rebuilding and we cannot pretend that cannot be done on a foundation that does not include equality and inclusion.”

He said even though he agreed with Rose’s assessment for the need to rebuild from the destruction.

About two dozen people in the audience who attended held up signs when they agreed and disagreed with statements made by supervisors. One thing many in the audience agreed with is that residents have a say about the concerns, something that Supervisor Laura Belsky said she was willing to facilitate.

Supervisor Jeffrey Gentz wondered whether the resolution offered by Rose could be reviewed in committee, which O’Day said would take place once introduced on the board floor.

“I think it needs to be clearly thought out and I think everything else needs to go through the committee process so it I don’t think this needs to be done like tomorrow,” he said. “I think it needs to be thought through, input given and work through the committee system.”