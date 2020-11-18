Dan Joyce, longtime Kenosha Public Museum executive director, to retire at end of January

The Kenosha Public Museum’s leader said Wednesday night he will be retiring at the end January following more than three decades at one of the city’s main cultural attractions.
Joyce, 63, has been the executive director of the museum campus, which includes not just public museum, but the Civil War and Dinosaur Discovery museums, for nearly a decade. He was previously the museum curator for 25 years.
“I thought after that time, it’s just time to retire. I want to do a few things for myself. Probably write a book or two, do some more traveling and some other things I want to do on my own time,” he said Wednesday night.
An archeologist, Joyce said he hoped to pursue more opportunities out in the field, as well. His greatest discovery was the uncovering of the Hebior and Shaefer sites with mammoth bones dating back more than 12,300 years, placing Kenosha County on the map for being among the oldest sites for human existence in North America.
“Maybe I’ll go out and find another mammoth. Who knows?” he said.
In his annual report to the museum’s Board of Directors earlier this month, Joyce noted he would be retiring in January. On Wednesday, he confirmed his last day would be Jan. 29, “if all works out,” he said.
Support Local Journalism
A 'fresh perspective'
Joyce said that it was his “firm belief” that a museum should have a new director every 10 years.
“A fresh viewpoint and open mind is necessary, especially now that the museum is at the precipice of great things, including national recognition as being a change maker,” he said. “This trend can only increase with the right leadership. I wish the best of luck to the new director and will be here if needed.”
Joyce said he hoped that the new director would be someone “from outside who will give a fresh perspective and direction to an institution that gets better every year.”
He said he had also hoped that when he retired the the museum would be in better financial condition but for the COVID-19 pandemic. Closings and decreased attendance have resulted in revenue shortfall that will need to be covered by reserves.
“Otherwise, we have made so many gains in each of the last 10 years of my being director,” he said.
The board began a national search for a new executive director, with advertising for the position that began last week. The plan is to have the new director on board by April, he said.
“We’re looking for someone who has a little more fundraising experience, as well,” he said.
IN PHOTOS: Knights of Columbus councils help those in need
Two local Knights of Columbus councils have been busy lately giving back to the community.
The Knights of Columbus Council 973 Coats for Kids program donated $1,000 worth of Burlington Coat Factory gift cards to help elementary school children get ready for winter. St. Joseph Catholic Academy and All Saints Catholic Elementary School each received $500 for the program.
Meanwhile, Knights of Columbus Divine Mercy-St. Anne Council 16022 delivered 75 coats to Jefferson, Frank and Wilson elementary schools. The Knights held a BBQ chicken take-out dinner, and used a matching fund from an parish member to raise about $2,000 to help to purchase the coats. Target, Meijers, Ross for Less and Burlington donated gift cards and extra percentage off to help purchase the coats. The Ladies Auxiliary also donated more than 60 hand-knitted scarves.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.