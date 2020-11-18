Dan Joyce, longtime Kenosha Public Museum executive director, to retire at end of January

Joyce said that it was his “firm belief” that a museum should have a new director every 10 years.

“A fresh viewpoint and open mind is necessary, especially now that the museum is at the precipice of great things, including national recognition as being a change maker,” he said. “This trend can only increase with the right leadership. I wish the best of luck to the new director and will be here if needed.”

Joyce said he hoped that the new director would be someone “from outside who will give a fresh perspective and direction to an institution that gets better every year.”

He said he had also hoped that when he retired the the museum would be in better financial condition but for the COVID-19 pandemic. Closings and decreased attendance have resulted in revenue shortfall that will need to be covered by reserves.

“Otherwise, we have made so many gains in each of the last 10 years of my being director,” he said.

The board began a national search for a new executive director, with advertising for the position that began last week. The plan is to have the new director on board by April, he said.

“We’re looking for someone who has a little more fundraising experience, as well,” he said.

