Danish Brotherhood Lodge has rallied, rising after destruction of historic building during Kenosha's 2020 riots

Among the striking losses to the community during the 2020 civil unrest was the complete destruction of the building owned by Danish Brotherhood Lodge No. 14 located at 2206 63rd Ave.
On the night of Aug. 24, 2020, it was leveled by fires set by rioters.
A hobby shop owner southwest of the burning lodge said the fire was started around 10:45 p.m. The man, who wielded a shotgun as he held open the door to his own shop, said they threw "firebombs" at the historic building.
In addition to the loss of the building, constructed in 1910, were decade of historic artifacts and documents.
Lodge members have rallied, resuming weekly meetings at the Chutes and Ladders pub, 3812 60th St., to plan their move forward.
An outpouring of financial and emotional support has come from the community, say members. "The Kenosha Fire Department union was quite generous with us and very supportive," said lodge Trustee Duane Kreier.
However, because it is a non-profit, the Danish Brotherhood did not qualify for a WEDC loan or federal funding, noted Rob Nelson Jr., brotherhood president.
Rescued from rubble
Members and community residents pitched in to clear the property and salvage what they could.
Rescued from the rubble were several artifacts, said members, including two of the lodge’s three symbols, the anchor and the key. “We didn’t find the plumb,” Kreier said.
For much of its history the Danish Brotherhood hosted very popular twice-a-year breakfasts featuring traditional Danish pancakes aebliskiver — and Danish-style sausage — medisterpølse.
After the original baking pans for the ableskiver were lost in the fire, a Danish Brotherhood lodge in Illinois loaned the Kenosha lodge their pans to serve as a pattern for new pans. They will be manufactured by a Manitowoc company.
A new space
By April of this year, using funds from insurance and crowdfunding sources, the lodge had purchased a new space in part of the former Sears department store located at Pershing Boulevard and 78th Street.
In July members reported they had secured permits to begin work on dividing the 46,000 square-foot interior into an 18,000-square-foot meeting space and rental units.
"We plan to use a pallet of bricks from the old building in the construction of the new bar," Kreier said.
“We’re looking forward because it’s a nice building and we want people to know it will be a nice place to visit,” said Don Jambrek, lodge trustee. “We can’t wait to get into the new space.”
Losing their longtime lodge was painful but members take a longer view of circumstances.
Said Jambrek, “It was a struggle for those first Danes who built the original lodge after work every day. Well, we’re struggling now, and we’re building again."