Danish Brotherhood Lodge has rallied, rising after destruction of historic building during Kenosha's 2020 riots

Rescued from the rubble were several artifacts, said members, including two of the lodge’s three symbols, the anchor and the key. “We didn’t find the plumb,” Kreier said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

For much of its history the Danish Brotherhood hosted very popular twice-a-year breakfasts featuring traditional Danish pancakes aebliskiver — and Danish-style sausage — medisterpølse.

After the original baking pans for the ableskiver were lost in the fire, a Danish Brotherhood lodge in Illinois loaned the Kenosha lodge their pans to serve as a pattern for new pans. They will be manufactured by a Manitowoc company.

A new space

By April of this year, using funds from insurance and crowdfunding sources, the lodge had purchased a new space in part of the former Sears department store located at Pershing Boulevard and 78th Street.

In July members reported they had secured permits to begin work on dividing the 46,000 square-foot interior into an 18,000-square-foot meeting space and rental units.

"We plan to use a pallet of bricks from the old building in the construction of the new bar," Kreier said.