Danish Brotherhood Lodge searching for new a home

The aftermath of the Aug. 23 shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha Police officer brought days of peaceful protests to the city — but also rioting and destruction after dark.
One of the enduring images of that destruction is the burning of the historic Danish Brotherhood Lodge building at 22nd Avenue and 63rd Street.
Since that night, club members have continued to meet and have hosted events at the Swedish American Club, while searching for a new permanent location.
“We lost our home of more than 100 years,” said Rick Wade, a Danish Brotherhood member since 1982. “Our board has been doing a lot of work, touring local buildings to find a new home.”
Danish Brotherhood Lodge No. 14 was burned on Aug. 24. Wade said he “had just been there the night before, “because we had a meeting.”
Even now, recalling that terrible event, he gets a catch in his throat.
“I’m probably the oldest member and have been there a long time,” he said of the organization, which he joined in 1982.
One bright spot for the group was finding historic photos and membership books from the early 1900s still intact in the rubble.
Seeking new members
Wade, who is the organization’s treasurer and works on membership, said the lodge is always looking for new people to join the group.
“We want the public to know that we still exist and we’ve been meeting monthly to carry on our traditions,” he said. “The Danish Brotherhood is part of the community and wants to regain our position in our community.”
Wade is hoping the group — which has about 220 members — will soon find a new home for its meetings, fundraisers and other events. Until then, the group has been meeting at Chutes & Ladders, 3812 60th St., on Tuesdays.
“They opened their doors to us, which has been great,” he said.
Anyone interested in joining the organization — and you don’t even have to be Danish — can call Wade at 262-496-9496.
Go Fund Me page
The Danish Brotherhood has set up a Go Fund Me page that, as of Thursday, has raised $23,444 of its $750,000 goal.
“The outpouring of support and messages from our family, friends and the community have not gone unnoticed,” the page says. “Our membership is greatly appreciative. The membership of the Lodge has a long road ahead of us. Insurance will not be enough to cover the expenses. We have recovered some priceless photos and documents. However, the cost to repair the priceless photos and documents alone are amounting to an incomprehensible amount.”
“For us members, this was our second home and a place where families shared new and old memories,” the club said. “It’s been a place where couples shared a special day with their loved ones and a place where kids get to enjoy a special Santa visits every Christmas. The Danish Lodge has always been a community gathering spot for so many. So with a little help from family and friends I think we can get our home back up and running.
“The Danish Brotherhood has weathered many storms in our 128-year history, and we will strive to keep up that fervent resolve. This shouldn’t be the last memory we have of our beloved lodge!”
The club, the page concludes, “has always been a place of fellowship and friendship. The club has had its financial difficulties in the past but because of our members we always pulled through. Any help would be greatly appreciated.”
To contribute, go online to www.gofundme.com/f/help-us-rebuild-the-danish-brotherhood.