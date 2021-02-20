Danish Brotherhood Lodge searching for new a home

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We want the public to know that we still exist and we’ve been meeting monthly to carry on our traditions,” he said. “The Danish Brotherhood is part of the community and wants to regain our position in our community.”

Wade is hoping the group — which has about 220 members — will soon find a new home for its meetings, fundraisers and other events. Until then, the group has been meeting at Chutes & Ladders, 3812 60th St., on Tuesdays.

“They opened their doors to us, which has been great,” he said.

Anyone interested in joining the organization — and you don’t even have to be Danish — can call Wade at 262-496-9496.

Go Fund Me page

The Danish Brotherhood has set up a Go Fund Me page that, as of Thursday, has raised $23,444 of its $750,000 goal.

“The outpouring of support and messages from our family, friends and the community have not gone unnoticed,” the page says. “Our membership is greatly appreciative. The membership of the Lodge has a long road ahead of us. Insurance will not be enough to cover the expenses. We have recovered some priceless photos and documents. However, the cost to repair the priceless photos and documents alone are amounting to an incomprehensible amount.”