DAR recognizes area students with Good Citizen Awards

The Kenosha Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution recently honored Kenosha County high school seniors with Good Citizen Awards.

The students each received a certificate, pin and monetary award. They are Paul Capelli, Westosha Central High School; Camren Cheney, Shoreland Lutheran High School,: Robert Jenewein, St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy; Brooke Clements, Tremper High School; and Jaydn Pye, Wilmot High School.

After their applications were evaluated, one student was recognized as chapter winner. Robert Jenewein was selected and received an additional monetary award. His application was sent to the Wisconsin State Good Citizen Award Committee and he was selected as the male winner. He has been invited to attend the Wisconsin State Conference in May. He will receive an additional award and his application has been forward to National Society Daughters of the American Revolution in Washington, DC.

According to the organization, the award recognizes and rewards individuals who possess good citizenship qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism in their homes, schools and communities. These students are selected by their teachers because they demonstrate these qualities to an outstanding degree.

A luncheon was held on March 20 at the Parkway Chateau where the students were recognized for their achievements and received their awards

