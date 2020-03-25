DATCP investigating price gouging statewide

Consumer price gouging complaints, including some from Kenosha, Racine and Walworth counties, have led the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) to investigate and take action against 16 companies statewide.

“Following dozens of complaints and thorough price checking at over a hundred stores across Wisconsin, the agency has issued Cease and Desist letters to 23 companies that are suspected of raising prices unlawfully during this period of economic disruption,” Ti Gauger, public information officer for DATCP, reported.

A DATCP representative confirmed Wednesday that complaints have been issued about businesses in Kenosha County. However, none of those companies are among the 23 that received letters.

“One such company is N95Sales.com, which engaged in suspected price gouging on N95 masks, a critical item for front-line health care workers that is in short supply in Wisconsin,” Gauger said.

The businesses in closest proximity to Kenosha County that were issued letters are:

Menard’s in Burlington – regarding price of Lysol wipes.

Ace Hardware in Delavan – regarding price of Chlorox Bleach and toilet paper.

Matrangas in Racine – regarding price of bottled water.