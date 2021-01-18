Dave Fountain was a man of many interests

Dave Fountain was a well-rounded man with diverse interests. Throughout his life he enjoyed sports of all sorts: he played football and lacrosse at Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana; taught athletics; and he went on to coach many different sports throughout his life.

A proud alumnus of Ball State, Fountain was a member of Sigma Tau Gamma Fraternity, where his brothers have remained "family" for life with semi-annual reunions.

When moved to Kenosha in 1968, Fountain became a Ball State University alumni ambassador.

Other interests included making annual treks to Indianapolis to watch the Indy 500 with his group of friends and family known as the FASSMOHR racing team.

Before he was married, Fountain participated in road racing a 1967 Triumph TR4A. A few years ago, his family helped him re-purchase and restore the very same car.

“He lived life to the fullest and had a wonderful sense of humor," said his wife, Susan Fountain.

