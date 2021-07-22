David Strash begins tenure as new Kenosha Area Chamber of Commerce president

David Strash, who was named as the new president of the Kenosha Area Chamber of Commerce in early July to replace long-time president Lou Molitor, officially began his first day on the job Monday.

Strash said Molitor will be aiding in his onboarding process for about six weeks, until Molitor’s retirement on Aug. 31.



“I got big shoes to fill,” Strash said.

Strash, born and raised in Kenosha, has worked in numerous sales positions since his early adulthood, including with Happenings magazine and the Kenosha News. He’s volunteered for the Chamber in various forms for years and decided to apply for the president position after Molitor announced his upcoming retirement.

“I threw my hat into the ring,” Strash said.

Molitor said Strash’s knowledge of the Chamber and local businesses, as well as his general attitude and demeanor, make him a great fit for the position.

“Of all those who came through the wash, Dave was the best,” Molitor said. “If there’s one person in Kenosha who knows more people than me, it’s Dave.”

