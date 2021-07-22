 Skip to main content
David Strash begins tenure as new Kenosha Area Chamber of Commerce president
David Strash begins tenure as new Kenosha Area Chamber of Commerce president

David Strash, who was named as the new president of the Kenosha Area Chamber of Commerce in early July to replace long-time president Lou Molitor, officially began his first day on the job Monday.

Strash said Molitor will be aiding in his onboarding process for about six weeks, until Molitor’s retirement on Aug. 31.

David Strash

“I got big shoes to fill,” Strash said.

Strash, born and raised in Kenosha, has worked in numerous sales positions since his early adulthood, including with Happenings magazine and the Kenosha News. He’s volunteered for the Chamber in various forms for years and decided to apply for the president position after Molitor announced his upcoming retirement.

“I threw my hat into the ring,” Strash said.

Molitor said Strash’s knowledge of the Chamber and local businesses, as well as his general attitude and demeanor, make him a great fit for the position.

“Of all those who came through the wash, Dave was the best,” Molitor said. “If there’s one person in Kenosha who knows more people than me, it’s Dave.”

Lou Molitor

Looking ahead, Strash said his two primary goals as the Chamber’s new president are “to grow our membership by providing events and opportunities for networking” and to create “more opportunities to bring the public to our businesses, as well.”

“I’m very excited and eager to hit the ground running,” Strash said. “It’s an honor and a privilege to hold this position.”

Molitor, who’s lived in Kenosha for almost his entire life, said leaving the position after 13 years and retiring is “bittersweet.”

“I was honored and humbled to be selected,” Molitor said. “It’s an organization that’s bigger than any one person.”

