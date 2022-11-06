 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DOWNTOWN KENOSHA SATURDAY

Day of the Dead marked in Downtown Kenosha

Kenosha Creative Space’s fifth annual Day of the Dead block party was held Saturday in Downtown Kenosha, featuring music and authentic Mexican food.

Rains and some windy conditions couldn’t dampen the spirits of those participating. Due to the wind conditions, the celebration was shifted to the Lomeli Butcher Shop warehouse at 5521 18th Ave. Lomeli Butcher Shop served as event sponsor.

Day of the Dead is a joyful Mexican holiday that combines observance of All Souls Day with a festive remembrance of lost ancestors.

“This is a fun way to celebrate Mexican culture, as well as Kenosha’s evolving arts culture,” said Francisco Loyola, executive director of Kenosha Creative Space, before it began. Tables were set up in the decorated space for celebration, which also included sugar skull and cookie decorating and a pumpkin carving demonstration and exhibit.

Funds raised at the event will be used for the recently created Orgullo Hispano Scholarship Fund and to support the operation of the Kenosha Creative Space Inc.

