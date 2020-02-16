Days after father pleads guilty in reckless homicide case, son is charged with stalking

Days after his father pleaded guilty in a homicide case, Shawn Amelio Jr. was charged with stalking.
Amelio Jr., 17, was charged Friday with stalking a victim under 18 — a former girlfriend — along with two counts of bail jumping. He is out on bond for a drug charge in which his father and sister were also charged, as well as a separate disorderly conduct and battery case case involving the same girl.
Shawn Amelio, Sr., 45, of Kenosha, pleaded guilty Tuesday to second degree reckless homicide for the shooting death of 19-year-old Khaled Alchaar. Alchaar was killed outside a Cheddar’s restaurant, 10366 77th St., in Pleasant Prairie on May 20, 2019, in what prosecutors said was related to a robbery during a marijuana deal.
Amerlio Sr.’s daughter, Christina Amelio, 19, pleaded guilty to two marijuana dealing charges, one case in which her brother Shawn Jr. was also charged. The state filed those charges after police discovered evidence of a marijuana dealing operation while serving a search warrant on the Amelio home during the shooting investigation.
In the charges against Amelio Jr., the criminal complaint alleges that he continued to contact a 17-year-old girl in violation of a court’s no-contact order, repeatedly calling and messaging her and showing up at her job. According to the complaint, he created fake social media accounts to try to contact her. According to the complaint, the girl continued to receive messages while police were at her home responding to the violation of the no-contact order. “During my conversation with (the girl), Shawn messaged her over 30 times and called her at least five times,” the report states.
Police talked to Amelio Jr., who denied repeatedly contacting the girl, saying she made false statements against him.
“The state believes this is very serious conduct,” Assistant District Attorney James Kraus said, asking for a high cash bond at Amelio Jr.’s initial appearance on the new charges.
Amelio Jr. is being held on $5,000 bond on the new charge.
Amelio Sr. is scheduled to be sentenced April 13 in his reckless homicide case. Christina Amelio is scheduled to be sentenced the same day for the related drug charges.