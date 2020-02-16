Days after father pleads guilty in reckless homicide case, son is charged with stalking

Days after his father pleaded guilty in a homicide case, Shawn Amelio Jr. was charged with stalking.

Amelio Jr., 17, was charged Friday with stalking a victim under 18 — a former girlfriend — along with two counts of bail jumping. He is out on bond for a drug charge in which his father and sister were also charged, as well as a separate disorderly conduct and battery case case involving the same girl.

Shawn Amelio, Sr., 45, of Kenosha, pleaded guilty Tuesday to second degree reckless homicide for the shooting death of 19-year-old Khaled Alchaar. Alchaar was killed outside a Cheddar’s restaurant, 10366 77th St., in Pleasant Prairie on May 20, 2019, in what prosecutors said was related to a robbery during a marijuana deal.

Amerlio Sr.’s daughter, Christina Amelio, 19, pleaded guilty to two marijuana dealing charges, one case in which her brother Shawn Jr. was also charged. The state filed those charges after police discovered evidence of a marijuana dealing operation while serving a search warrant on the Amelio home during the shooting investigation.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.