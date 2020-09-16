Days after reopening, two Indian Trail High School students test positive for COVID-19

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Within days of the reopening of Kenosha Unified School District, two freshman at Indian Trail High School tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a statement from the district, one of the students -- who has symptoms of the virus -- went to school Monday, the first day of school, before staying home Tuesday. The second student went to school both Monday and Tuesday before staying home Wednesday.

Both students are now in isolation.

COVID-19 cases have been increasing in Wisconsin in recent weeks, with much of the increase associated with cases associated with returning college students.

KUSD had initially planned to have school reopen this fall with virtual learning because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Board of Education abruptly shifted course in mid-August, voting unanimously to reopen in-person classrooms at all district schools from kindergarten through high school. Students had the option to attend school online if they wished.

The district and the Kenosha County Division of Health are working with the school to identify people the students were in close contact with. Those people will also be required to quarantine for 14 days from the last exposure.