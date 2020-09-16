Days after reopening, two Indian Trail High School students test positive for COVID-19

Within days of the reopening of Kenosha Unified School District, two freshman at Indian Trail High School tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a statement from the district, one of the students -- who has symptoms of the virus -- went to school Monday, the first day of school, before staying home Tuesday. The second student went to school both Monday and Tuesday before staying home Wednesday.
Both students are now in isolation.
COVID-19 cases have been increasing in Wisconsin in recent weeks, with much of the increase associated with cases associated with returning college students.
KUSD had initially planned to have school reopen this fall with virtual learning because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Board of Education abruptly shifted course in mid-August, voting unanimously to reopen in-person classrooms at all district schools from kindergarten through high school. Students had the option to attend school online if they wished.
The district and the Kenosha County Division of Health are working with the school to identify people the students were in close contact with. Those people will also be required to quarantine for 14 days from the last exposure.
Students that were in the same classrooms as the students will be required to quarantine.
People considered to be in close contact, according to the district’s statement, are those who were within six feet of the students for more than 15 minutes, those who had close physical contact like a hug or handshake, or anyone who had possible contact with respiratory secretions, for example sharing a drinking glass, food or other person idioms.
Those who do not receive a phone call from the Division of Health or a contact letter from the high school were not likely to have had close contact with the students and not considered at high risk.
“We are working closely with our local health department to ensure affected staff and students quarantine as needed for the safety and well-being of all,” Superintendent Sue Savaglio-Jarvis said in formal statement. “The district is prepared for those impacted to flip to virtual learning for the duration of the required quarantine period.”
County Health Director Jen Freiheit is urging families to make sure students do not go to school if they have even minor COVID-like symptoms such as runny nose or headache.
