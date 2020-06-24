Days of rage: Locals lived the violent protests of 1968 Democratic convention in Chicago

She wanted to enjoy the “Festival of Life” in Lincoln Park on Aug. 26 and show her support for the anti-war movement, something frowned upon by the military, she said.

Billed as a “Celebration of Counterculture and Anti-War Protest,” the festival had music and speakers and was very non-threatening, Lockwood said.

“They were going to clear the park at 11; we left at 10 p.m.,” Lockwood recalled. When she later heard that some police had roughed up those who were still in the area, she thought it was an anomaly.

So when she went to Grant Park two days later, she was unafraid.

Mayor Daley had steadfastly refused to issue any permits for a march. There was a permit issued to gather at the band shell in Grant Park, but protesters wanted to be seen by the convention delegates and television cameras, which would involve a five-mile march to the amphitheater.

The best day to do that would be Aug. 28, when the Democrats would select their nominee for president.

In the early evening, the protest leaders made their move, but they didn’t get far.

Lost all sense of time