Deadline approaching for AAUW Award nominations for educators, programs from Kenosha County schols

The American Association of University Women-Kenosha branch is seeking nominations for its 2022 Recognition Awards.

Since 1995, the local branch of AAUW has given community recognition to outstanding classroom programs and educators that encourage and exemplify educational excellence and educational equity in Kenosha County schools. The deadline for nominations is Wednesday, April 8. The awards will be presented at a later date. All Kenosha County educators are eligible for recognition. Nominations can be made by oneself, colleagues, students, parents, administrators, staff or members of the community.

Applications should be mailed to: AAUW-Kenosha Educational Equity Initiative Committee c/o Mary L. Dixon, 6201 Fifth Ave., Kenosha, WI 53143, or call her at 262-945-3315 for more information.

