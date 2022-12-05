Deadline for Kenosha Unified School District's high school selection form Friday

Kenosha Unified School District families face a deadline this week to chose which high school their children will attend.

The district’s annual site selection form is due on Friday, Dec. 9.

The forms allow students and families to choose to attend the high school in their boundary area, or indicate their interest in one of Kenosha Unified’s choice/charter schools, such as LakeView Technology Academy, one of Indian Trail’s academies, Harborside Academy, Kenosha eSchool or Reuther Central High School.

“This year, the process is being held slightly earlier to decrease the rush following winter break, while also notifying families sooner,” Tanya Ruder, Kenosha Unified’s chief communications officer, explained.

Each student residing in the Kenosha community is assigned to a school based on the school boundary area in which they live. Every student also has the option to attend other schools by choice.

If you don’t fill out a form, your student will be automatically assigned to their boundary school.

“Choice and charter schools offer the same core subjects and have the same graduation requirements as the rest of the schools in the district,” Ruder said. “However, their delivery technique and electives may vary depending on the school’s focus and emphasis.”

Choice schools are schools outside of a student’s assigned boundary school that accept students based on applications. Charter schools are schools outside of a student’s boundary school that accept students based on a lottery system.

The process is open to current and prospective Kenosha Unified families.

For additional information, or to submit the high school selection form, visit kusd.edu/choicecharter by the end of the day Friday, Dec. 9.