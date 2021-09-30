Deadline is Oct. 1 for Jockey's new Undie Run event

The deadline is today (Oct. 1) to sign up in advance for the new Flannel Fest event at the Petrifying Springs Park Biergarten.

The event features the Jockey Undie Run, followed by the Timberworks Lumberjack Show.

There will also be food trucks and a performance by The Brothers Quinn, a group playing bluegrass and Americana-style tunes.

It all starts at 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 9 with the Undie Run, a 3K run/walk in the park, 5555 Seventh St. in Somers.

The cost is $20 each for adults and $15 each for kids (age 12 and younger). Registration includes a pair of souvenir Jockey race undies, race beverage (beer, soda or water), other goodies and access to post-race entertainment.

The Timberworks Lumberjack Show starts at noon.

The race will not be timed with chips, but a clock will be available at the start and finish line.

About the undies: Wearing underwear over your clothing is allowed (modestly please, this is a family friendly event). Wearing ONLY underwear will NOT be permitted.

Funds raised at the event will help support the Jockey company's post-adoption services, like sponsoring a room makeover for a newly adopted child in Kenosha.

Sign up for the race at https://jkyundierun.givesmart.com/

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.