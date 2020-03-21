Deadline nears for SBA flood loans

The U.S. Small Business Administration is reminding small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofit organizations that

April 7 is the filing deadline for federal economic injury disaster loans in Kenosha County as a result of excessive moisture, flooding and flash flooding that began on Sept. 1, 2018.

Also included are Grant, Green, Lafayette, Rock and Walworth counties.

Under this declaration, the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan program is available to eligible farm-related and nonfarm-related entities that sustained financial losses as a direct result of this disaster. With the exception of aquaculture enterprises, SBA cannot provide disaster loans to agricultural producers, farmers or ranchers.

The loans are for working capital and can be up to $2 million with interest rates of 3.675% for eligible small businesses and 2.5% for nonprofit organizations, and terms up to 30 years.

Applicants may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application via SBA’s secure website at DisasterLoan.sba.gov.