Deadline nears for SBA flood loans

The U.S. Small Business Administration is reminding small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofit organizations that
April 7 is the filing deadline for federal economic injury disaster loans in Kenosha County as a result of excessive moisture, flooding and flash flooding that began on Sept. 1, 2018.
Also included are Grant, Green, Lafayette, Rock and Walworth counties.
Under this declaration, the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan program is available to eligible farm-related and nonfarm-related entities that sustained financial losses as a direct result of this disaster. With the exception of aquaculture enterprises, SBA cannot provide disaster loans to agricultural producers, farmers or ranchers.
The loans are for working capital and can be up to $2 million with interest rates of 3.675% for eligible small businesses and 2.5% for nonprofit organizations, and terms up to 30 years.
Applicants may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application via SBA’s secure website at DisasterLoan.sba.gov.
Disaster loan information and application forms may also be obtained by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 (800-877-8339 for the deaf and hard-of-hearing) or by sending an email to disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.
Loan applications can be downloaded from the SBA’s website at sba.gov. Completed applications should be mailed to: U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.