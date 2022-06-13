 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death cafe discussion to be held in Kenosha on Friday

A free death cafe discussion of end of life issues will be held on Friday, June 17.

Sponsored by Piasecki Funeral Home and Cremation Service, there’s no objective or theme to the discussion, the main goal is to get people talking about end of life. The objective is ‘to increase awareness of death with a view to helping people make the most of their (finite) lives’.

The event will be held at Harborside Common Grounds, 5159 6th Ave, Kenosha on Friday from 8 to 9 a.m.

For question or more information, call 262-658-4101 or email director@piaseckifuneral.com.

