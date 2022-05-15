Death cafe discussion to be hosted by Piasecki Funeral Home and Cremation Service on Friday (copy)

A free death cafe discussion of end of life issues will be held on Friday, May 20.
Sponsored by Piasecki Funeral Home and Cremation Service, there’s no objective or theme to the discussion, the main goal is to get people talking about end of life. The objective is ‘to increase awareness of death with a view to helping people make the most of their (finite) lives’.
The vent will be held at Harborside Common Grounds, 5159 6th Ave, Kenosha on Friday from 8 to 9 a.m.
For question or more information, call 262-658-4101 or email director@piaseckifuneral.com.