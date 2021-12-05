 Skip to main content
Death notice

Death notice for Sunday, Dec. 5

JoAnne F. Jurgens, age 74, of Pleasant Prairie, died Thursday, December 2, 2021 at Froedtert Kenosha Hospital. Bruch Funeral Home, Kenosha, is handling arrangements.

