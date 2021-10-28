Death notices for Oct. 28, 2021

Patricia Ann Sullivan, 69, of Kenosha, died Sept. 3, 2021. Services will be private.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Patricia Ann Sullivan, 69, of Kenosha, died Sept. 3, 2021. Services will be private.
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
WILMOT — A majority of Wilmot Union High School teachers and staff members have cast a vote of “no confidence” in the School Board, according …
When gunfire broke out Friday afternoon at a local gas station, 12-year-old Yamelli Oshkeshequoam acted quickly, rushing her 9-year-old brothe…
A Kenosha County Circuit Court Commissioner on Monday imposed a $100,000 cash bond for a 20-year-old Racine man who police allege is the shoot…
BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. — Kenosha County Sheriff’s Deputy Terry Tifft and his K9 Riggs received a hero’s welcome when the police dog was released …
“You see all those shows about murders on TV, but when it is in your life, it’s tough,” said a niece of Connie Reyes. The niece was interviewed by Oxygen's "Snapped" for an episode detailing the murder of Reyes: a Kenosha social worker who was killed in 1990.
The City of Burlington is fighting a lawsuit filed by a member of a local pioneer family, who says the city employed an "unfit" firefighter and the firefighter damaged the family's privately owned bridge by driving a fire engine across it to reach a fatal airplane crash.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Kenosha County has completed the reconstruction of a section of Highway H in Pleasant Prairie that will boost the new Kroge…
Kenosha police were investigating a weapon-related incident after a man who suffered a gunshot wound to the leg turned up at a local hospital …
Kenosha police arrested one person following a vehicle pursuit in the 6700 block of 26th Avenue Tuesday night.
Racine will be one of 14 locations of Dave's Hot Chicken, a Los Angeles-based street food pop-up turned franchise, opening up in Southeast Wisconsin.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.