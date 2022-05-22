 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices

Death Notices for Sunday, May 22

Deborah Lucas, 70, of Kenosha, died on Friday, May 13, 2022 at her residence. The Bruch Funeral Home is serving the family.

