Death Notices for Sunday, May 22

Deborah Lucas, 70, of Kenosha, died on Friday, May 13, 2022 at her residence. The Bruch Funeral Home is serving the family.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Deborah Lucas, 70, of Kenosha, died on Friday, May 13, 2022 at her residence. The Bruch Funeral Home is serving the family.
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
PARIS — Authorities with the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department continue an investigation into the death of a woman whose body was discovered…
The man who bought a rifle for Kyle Rittenhouse was charged with the felony of attempting to flee or elude police on Monday.
A 34-year-old Kenosha man was charged with 10 felony counts of possession of child pornography Thursday
A pedestrian was airlifted to a Milwaukee-area hospital after being struck by a car in the 5300 block of 22nd Avenue Thursday afternoon.
One person is dead after being shot by a Racine Police officer Friday in the Midtown neighborhood. Details of what happened are still slim.
Two Kenosha men are facing numerous felony charges for allegedly operating an extensive drug trafficking operation in the city and distributin…
Hundreds of Kenosha Unified high school students walked out of class Thursday morning to demonstrate in support of abortion rights and decry t…
In Wisconsin, supper clubs aren’t just restaurants, they’re also a lifestyle — a mélange of slow food served in generous portions, dimly-lit nostalgic ambience, and good times spent with family and friends over a brandy Old Fashioned.
A Milwaukee man who was part of a bank robbery that involved kidnapping a pregnant bank manager and her two children was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Monday. The conspirators initially fled with $47,000 but were soon after arrested.
Kenosha fire officials continued an investigation into the cause and origin of a fire that damage a home at 1300 37th Street Thursday.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.