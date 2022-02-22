Death notices: Passings of local residents

David A. Loetz, 72, of Kenosha, died Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 at Froedtert Kenosha Hospital. Bruch Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
|Location
|Type
|Date
|Time
|St Joseph Catholic Academy
|Closed
|02/22/2022
|All Day
David A. Loetz, 72, of Kenosha, died Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 at Froedtert Kenosha Hospital. Bruch Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
It will be a busy week for City of Kenosha alderpersons and commissioners.
History will be made in April when a woman will be elected as Kenosha County executive for the first time.
The Pleasant Prairie Police Department has announced the death of retired village police dog Echo.
Surveillance of a residence by Kenosha Police, followed by a search warrant later that morning, has led to felony drug and child neglect charg…
Two teenage boys from Burlington were still in the hospital Sunday as state and county police investigators worked to determine what caused a single-vehicle crash Friday night on Fish Hatchery Road.
A 31-year-old Kenosha woman faces two felony charges after she was arrested Tuesday night for allegedly stabbing another woman.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Police are seeking two men who walked out with boxes containing 14 pairs of shoes from a store in the Premium Outlets Thursday.
The village may soon face a lawsuit.
Talent, poise, knowledge and skills. These are just some of the qualities that nine contestants will bring to the stage at this year’s Miss Ke…
Every single day, we pass places around the city where history was made.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.