Death notices for Oct. 28, 2021

“You see all those shows about murders on TV, but when it is in your life, it’s tough,” said a niece of Connie Reyes. The niece was interviewed by Oxygen's "Snapped" for an episode detailing the murder of Reyes: a Kenosha social worker who was killed in 1990.
The City of Burlington is fighting a lawsuit filed by a member of a local pioneer family, who says the city employed an "unfit" firefighter and the firefighter damaged the family's privately owned bridge by driving a fire engine across it to reach a fatal airplane crash.