Death rate climbs in Kenosha County in 2020, the increase driven by the pandemic

Overall deaths in Kenosha County climbed nearly 19 percent in 2020 over the previous year — and jumping 28 percent over the five year average — the spike largely driven by the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to data from the Kenosha County Medical Examiner’s Office, 1,785 people died in the county in 2020, 283 more deaths than the previous year, and nearly 400 more people dead than the average over the previous five years.
“There has been a very significant increase in deaths,” said Medical Examiner Patrice Hall, saying the bulk of that increase has been due to deaths caused by the virus. Much of that increase came during a spike of COVID deaths in the fall.
“Those numbers for October, November and December don’t even come close to any of our previous months at all, it doesn’t even come close,” Hall said.
In November, a total of 217 deaths from all causes were reported in the county. In previous years, the largest number of deaths recorded in any one month was 145.
While the Medical Examiner’s Office is still compiling 2020 data on various causes of death — the department tracks, for instance, the number of deaths by suicide, homicide, accidents or overdoses — the number of people who died of COVID has been carefully tracked during the pandemic.
According to Wisconsin Department of Health Services data, 245 people died of COVID in the county in 2020, with all but 26 of those deaths coming in the last half of the year. That means 1 of every 692 county residents died of COVID during the year. Another 24 people have died of the virus here so far this month.
Aziz Al-Sager, funeral director at Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations in Kenosha, said his funeral home handled the services for the first Kenosha County resident to die of COVID in the spring.
Since then, he said, the Casey and other funeral directors in the community have been dealing with an increase in the number of deaths and demand for services, while at the same time having to come up with new alternatives for families when the pandemic prevented traditional services.
“It has been a struggle through the whole thing,” Al-Sager said. “But we would never turn anyone away, we have figured it out.”
A victim himself
Al-Sager said in past years Casey has handled about 230 funeral services a year. In 2020, that number climbed to 269.
“In the summer it seemed like it was slowing down and we got optimistic that things were going to turn around” he said. Then in October numbers began to spike. “November was the worst of all.”
He said the number of deaths local funeral homes are handling is still higher than typical. “It’s not slowing down at all January right now is just as bad — we’re on 23 calls already, with quite a significant number of COVID deaths.”
Al-Sager said he was diagnosed with COVID and was hit hard by the virus although he is 42 years old and an avid runner. “I had a 102 temperature and it felt like a Mack truck hit me,” he said. “Then I had lingering fatigue that lasted for four weeks — my breathing is still not back to normal.” He said he still has not been able to get back to running in the way he did. “I wouldn’t wish it on anybody.”