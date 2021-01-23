Death rate climbs in Kenosha County in 2020, the increase driven by the pandemic

Aziz Al-Sager, funeral director at Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations in Kenosha, said his funeral home handled the services for the first Kenosha County resident to die of COVID in the spring.

Since then, he said, the Casey and other funeral directors in the community have been dealing with an increase in the number of deaths and demand for services, while at the same time having to come up with new alternatives for families when the pandemic prevented traditional services.

“It has been a struggle through the whole thing,” Al-Sager said. “But we would never turn anyone away, we have figured it out.”

A victim himself

Al-Sager said in past years Casey has handled about 230 funeral services a year. In 2020, that number climbed to 269.

“In the summer it seemed like it was slowing down and we got optimistic that things were going to turn around” he said. Then in October numbers began to spike. “November was the worst of all.”

He said the number of deaths local funeral homes are handling is still higher than typical. “It’s not slowing down at all January right now is just as bad — we’re on 23 calls already, with quite a significant number of COVID deaths.”