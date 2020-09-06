DeBerge's puts fine-art spin on plywood coverings

Colorful images have been popping up all over Uptown and downtown streets, as painting transforms the plywood put up to protect businesses.
There are messages of peace — some containing Bible verses — and even an outer space mural on 22nd Avenue near Roosevelt Road.
And it’s no surprise that the artwork outside DeBerge’s Framing and Gallery, 2008 63rd St., has a professional look to it. Complete with — what else? — frames.
“I suggested we put frames on the artwork, because we are a frame shop,” said Kim DeBerge, who operates the family business with her sister, Barb.
Local artists, organized by Reuther High School art teacher Amy Misurelli Sorensen, painted artwork on the front of the store Aug. 29.
“That was the only joy I felt all that week,” Barb DeBerge said of the project, which included one 4-year-old budding artist. This week, her schedule included meeting with Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Thursday.
DeBerge’s, which also sells artwork, jewelry and other gift items, has been in business since 1890 and moved to its present location in 1926 when the sisters’ great-grandfather built the building.
“It was perfect for us to have artists outside there working and then to frame that artwork,” Kim DeBerge said, adding that “all we did was supply the frames.”
The two are also touched by the support of the public.
“It’s been incredible how many people have come in just to buy stuff and support our business,” Kim DeBerge said.
They were shocked and saddened to see the destruction of another Uptown business that had stood for more than 100 years when Rode’s Camera Shop, at 22nd Avenue and Roosevelt Road, was burned down Aug. 24 during a late-night riot.
“We worked closely with Rode’s,” Kim DeBerge said. “They would make prints of family photos for people, and we would frame them.”
Getting prepared
Fearing trouble was coming that Monday — the day after the Aug. 23 police shooting of Jacob Blake that sparked the violence — the sisters “grabbed artwork and jewelry in the store and took it home,” Barb DeBerge said, including items customers had in the store for framing.
They had help from former employees and family members, including Kim’s daughter, Sara Skowronski.
That night, when Uptown businesses were burned and looted, DeBerge’s was burglarized, too. The front and back doors were smashed, and a small fire was set inside.
“Luckily, a good Samaritan took our burning scarf rack outside and stomped out the fire,” Kim DeBerge said. The cash registers — without much cash inside — were opened, and looters grabbed various items before running outside. Besides the broken glass, there are scorch marks on the store’s wooden floor but no other damage. (The DeBerges viewed the looting on surveillance video from the Racine Kenosha Community Action Agency next door to their business.)
Like the rest of the Uptown businesses and residents, Kim and Barb DeBerge are trying to stay resilient and focus on bringing the community together after this unprecedented violence.
All over Uptown, businesses are covered in positive images and messages. In fact, the painting project is so popular, spots have to be reserved.
“The artists primed the wood on Friday (Aug. 28),” Barb DeBerge said of their storefront. “And they marked it ‘this spot reserved.’ We had other people coming by wanting to paint, but we had to turn them away.”
Meeting with Biden
When Biden visited with a group of community leaders Thursday at Grace Lutheran Church, 2006 60th St., Barb DeBerge was among the people who got to speak with him.
DeBerge told Biden of the deep pain exposed by the protests and how it has reached many business owners whose establishments have been burned. DeBerge noted her shop still stands but said, “I just I don’t think I really grieved as much as I should because being a business owner, I have to keep going, I have to keep working.”
DeBerge found out the day before Biden’s visit that she would have the chance to talk with him “and I didn’t even process what I was going to say,” she said. “I went up there and spoke from my heart, and I didn’t even have any notes.”
She was selected thanks to her long friendship with local community leader Tim Mahone and the rest of the Mahone family, who helped organize the event, and because she’s a business owner in the Uptown area that was devastated by rioting.
“It was quite the experience,” she said of the meeting.
While each person she spoke, she said, “Biden was taking notes, and then he directed each answer to each person who had spoken. It was an honor to be invited. We’re just a small mom-and-pop shop.”
Since her visit with Biden, DeBerge has appeared on WGN News in Chicago (via Zoom), and a reporter from Tokyo News was coming to the shop this weekend.
She was impressed with how Biden “listened intently to each one of us. It gave me hope. Now I hope people will vote in November.”
DeBerge’s Framing and Gallery is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. For more information, call 262-654-2032 or visit www.deberges.com.
