DeBerge's puts fine-art spin on plywood coverings

Like the rest of the Uptown businesses and residents, Kim and Barb DeBerge are trying to stay resilient and focus on bringing the community together after this unprecedented violence.

All over Uptown, businesses are covered in positive images and messages. In fact, the painting project is so popular, spots have to be reserved.

“The artists primed the wood on Friday (Aug. 28),” Barb DeBerge said of their storefront. “And they marked it ‘this spot reserved.’ We had other people coming by wanting to paint, but we had to turn them away.”

Meeting with Biden

When Biden visited with a group of community leaders Thursday at Grace Lutheran Church, 2006 60th St., Barb DeBerge was among the people who got to speak with him.

DeBerge told Biden of the deep pain exposed by the protests and how it has reached many business owners whose establishments have been burned. DeBerge noted her shop still stands but said, “I just I don’t think I really grieved as much as I should because being a business owner, I have to keep going, I have to keep working.”