After waiting in agony for hours on end, Indian Trail High School and Academy junior Sona Hawkins was hit by a tidal wave of screaming, cheering and tears of joy from her fellow Indian Trail DECA colleagues as she was announced as the Wisconsin DECA president for the next 12 months.

Hawkins, who is the first Indian Trail student to be elected to the position, will lead 11,000 people in Wisconsin DECA programs and help oversee efforts to provide resources to help students succeed.

“It was the most exciting and rewarding to get up on stage,” Hawkins said. “I have five vice presidents, and they all have various initiatives that they’re working on, and various responsibilities that they have... it’s a lot of assisting them and connecting with leadership to see how everyone can best support them and best help them be amazing and really shine.”

Hawkins is in good company of qualifiers, as several students from Indian Trail, Bradford High School, Central High School and Wilmot Union High School will be headed to Orlando for the International Career Development Conference at the end of April. They qualified at the DECA state competition in Lake Geneva Feb. 27 through March 1.

DECA, also known as Distributive Education Clubs of America, is a co-curricular organization for high school and college students with a focus on business and marketing.

At the state competition, students presented role plays, in which students are given a role play scenario during the competition that requires them to think on their feet and solve a problem, and projects which include a written component and presentation.

Indian Trail

Aidan Brantley, Keller Darre, Robert George, Sona Hawkins, Claire Koch, Eric Ma, Isaac Moore, Tayden Reese and Patrick Sterling are headed to Orlando for the international competition. Olivia Robertson also qualified, but is unable to attend Internationals.

“Competing was so awesome,” Moore said. “Even though it was like a little nerve wracking, it was one of the best experiences.”

Brantley, a senior, said Indian Trail DECA students were uncertain of how the rest of the three-day competition would go after a rocky first night, but the group pulled through in the end.

“There was this one night where we all got the results back — everybody lost,” Brantley said. “The only way I could describe it is it was like how basketball teams have championship games, and when they lose, they sit during the bus ride back at silence. That was the whole hotel. And then the next day it was like ‘OK, we’re going, we’re going.’”

Bradford

Terry Walters, Chris Portillo, Addison Funk, Maddie Brown, Jayden Sanchez, Teyanna Starks and Dameon Hill qualified for the international competition.

“For me to come back 25 plus years later and have these guys go to internationals is super exciting,” said Bradford DECA adviser Tracie Nielson-Newberry. “They’ve been working really hard this year.”

Walters, a senior and the Bradford DECA president, said the opportunity to network with other DECA students from across the globe at the International competition is exciting.

“You make all these real connections with people,” Walters said. “We’re all united under one thing, so you always have something to talk about.”

Sanchez, a freshman, placed fourth in the state competition and stood among junior and senior competitors.

“I just started so I really liked my experience,” Sanchez said. “ I’ve got to do a little bit of everything, and I really enjoyed it. It’s definitely been an experience and I can’t wait to continue growing.”

Central

Becca Ceisel, Marco Conforti, Abigail Nosalik, Austin Dawson, John Kinzler, Alyssa Klementzos, Ani Minic, Petar Minic, Anna Roberts, Brooke Smith and Hargun Toor qualified for the international competition at the end of the month. All are seniors, except Ani and Peter Minic, who are juniors.

“I am very proud to have students who are willing to step out of their comfort zone in order to compete in DECA. Our students work diligently to master the skills required to find success in these competitions and it shows,” said Lucas Wagner, a business and marketing teacher at Central. “Just based on our last conference, 70% of the students who competed, ended up advancing to Internationals.”

Wagner recognized the extra work the students do to make it to the competition, on top of their other extracurricular and school work.

“These students not only have the homework assignments but they also have jobs, sports and other extracurricular activities,” Wagner said. “To see these young men and women take ownership and invest in their futures is the most rewarding work as a teacher.”

Liberty Wieseman, also a business and marketing teacher at Central, agreed.

“Many of these projects revolved around initiatives and partnerships with local businesses and charities,” Wiseman sai. “It’s great to see students taking what they learn in the classroom and applying those skills to benefit those in our community! I’m very proud to be one of their advisors!”

Wilmot

Jacob Camacho-Running qualified and Genevieve Spencer received a surprise invitation for the international competition.

“I am so proud of our chapter and all their accomplishments this year, both competitively and through the other activities that we do throughout the year,” said Wilmot marketing, business and IT teacher Marissa Huff. “We strive to provide activities for all our members including community service, leadership development, social networking opportunities, and competition.”