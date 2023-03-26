After several months of reading, studying and preparing, the Wilmot Union High School Academic Decathlon team has been crowned state champions for the 10th year in a row.
The win afforded the team to travel to Frisco, Texas, and represent Wisconsin in the National Academic Decathlon at the end of April.
This year’s academic decathletes include Allison Streitmatter, Lorelei Glassman, Isaac Keen, Emilee Olenick, Evan Kerkman, Daegan Fragale, Mary Catherine Slagle, Charlie Fielder and Mac Keen.
It is the first year the competition has been held in-person, following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.
“Nationals 2020 was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the next two years were all virtual, so we had to take tests online and speeches, interviews and essays had to be done via Zoom,” Keen, a senior, said. “So it’s going to be really exciting to travel together as a team and have that experience to go to a totally different place.”
Slagle, a senior, said it was exciting to experience the competition post-pandemic regulations.
“It’s pretty cool to be spearheading that drive back towards in-person competing because they’re starting to make changes,” Slagle said. “We’re some of the first people experiencing what it’s going to look like from now on.”
The decathlon consists of seven objective tests which cover social science, science, literature, economics, art, music and math, an essay, interview and speech.
“I think economics is one of the most challenging ones,” Keen said. “There’s one section that’s related to the topic, so this year we studied the economics of the American Revolution, but it was still pretty challenging to connect some of the math involved in the economics to the concepts.”
The academic decathletes spent nearly all school year studying and preparing for their competitions, which include a local, regional, state and national competition.
“We usually start preparing right at the beginning of the summer, because the material for each year comes out in about the middle of May,” Keen said. “Starting from there we usually have this class during the summer, and for about two, three weeks we meet for five hours a day as a team to get to know the material for the first time and start to bond and learn how to work with it.”
All the time spent together preparing only makes the decathletes more motivated to win.
“To be surrounded by people that are as passionate about it helps push you to do better,” said Olenick, a senior.
The decathlon events also help students to develop skills in areas that would aid them as adults, such as interviews.
“The diversity of the events helps a lot to pinpoint a skill that you should work on in your life, like giving an interview,” Fielder, a sophomore, said. “I’ve really never done (an interview) before this, but now I’ve done it about five times. I’m used to it now.”
Prior to its 10-year run, Wilmot Academic Decathlon Coach Don Serkowski said it the team did not win in competitions in its first 11 years taking part.
“Consistently, these students work really hard and have this opportunity to compete academically,” Serkowski said. “It’s built up a family over these two decades.”
In the lead up to the national competition April 27-29, the academic decathlon team is seeking financial assistance to support aspects of the trip, such as hotels and food. Donations can be made on the team’s Classmunity page www.classmunity.com/wilmotwi/view-fundraiser.php?fundraiser_id=2110.
“I think we do have a really good chance at winning nationals this year though, because (of) the momentum that we’ve carried from regionals, to state and moving forward,” Keen said. “I think we if we’re able to keep that energy and passion going, which I do think we can just looking at this group of people right now, then I think we have a really good shot at pulling through.”