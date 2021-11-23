Decorators busy preparing Gallery of Trees; opens Saturday

Volunteer decorators were hard at work Monday at Kemper Center, getting ready for the annual Gallery of Trees celebration.

This holiday event showcases a display of decorated holiday trees in Kemper’s Conference Center, 6501 Third Ave.

The trees range from 4 feet to 9 feet tall. There are also decorated wreaths, mantelpieces and centerpieces on display. Trees and decorations are auctioned or raffled off to raise funds to support the operations and ongoing restoration of the Kemper Center and Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave. Kemper officials said the event is the biggest fundraiser of the year for Kemper.

The Gallery of Trees kicks off with a gala opening from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, which includes a silent auction, raffle, holiday gift shop, a “sneak peek” at the decorated historic Durkee Mansion, appetizers, desserts and a cash bar.

Gala tickets cost $25 and are available online at kempercenter.com, by calling 262-925-8040 or at the door. (Note: Paper tickets will not be issued. Your tickets will be at the door.)

After the opening gala, the Gallery of Trees and the Durkee Mansion will be open to the public on Sunday, Nov. 28, from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. and continue from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, through Friday, Dec. 3, and from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 4-5. There is no admission fee. Visitors can purchase raffle tickets to win the trees and holiday decorations and shop in the Holiday Gift Shop.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.