Deeds of kindness: Teen helps congregation members access Passover groceries

A vital component of Passover week, which runs through Sunday, is symbolic and dietary food, much of which is not readily available in the Kenosha area, even in non-pandemic conditions.

For these items, a trip to a store in another town is often in order.

“There are many things to gather, because there are many symbolic foods,” notes Rabbi Dena Feingold of Beth Hillel Temple in Kenosha. “Last year people did whatever they could, but they were not required to have all of the elements.

“The main thing this week is keep the Passover diet — no grains or legumes.”

Last year, when the pandemic created a reluctance to travel and/or grocery shop in person, one of the young members of Beth Hillel Temple stepped up to help out. Lucy Letven-Stanton, a teenager preparing for her bat mitzvah, took orders from congregants, shopped and delivered groceries to their homes.

This year, Ethan Marshall, 12, of Kenosha did the same thing as part of his bar mitzvah.

Ethan, with the help of his parents, Aaron and Elisa Marshall, posted a grocery list of Passover-certified items on Beth Hillel’s website from which members could select.

Heading south for supplies

