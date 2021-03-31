Deeds of kindness: Teen helps congregation members access Passover groceries

A vital component of Passover week, which runs through Sunday, is symbolic and dietary food, much of which is not readily available in the Kenosha area, even in non-pandemic conditions.
For these items, a trip to a store in another town is often in order.
“There are many things to gather, because there are many symbolic foods,” notes Rabbi Dena Feingold of Beth Hillel Temple in Kenosha. “Last year people did whatever they could, but they were not required to have all of the elements.
“The main thing this week is keep the Passover diet — no grains or legumes.”
Last year, when the pandemic created a reluctance to travel and/or grocery shop in person, one of the young members of Beth Hillel Temple stepped up to help out. Lucy Letven-Stanton, a teenager preparing for her bat mitzvah, took orders from congregants, shopped and delivered groceries to their homes.
This year, Ethan Marshall, 12, of Kenosha did the same thing as part of his bar mitzvah.
Ethan, with the help of his parents, Aaron and Elisa Marshall, posted a grocery list of Passover-certified items on Beth Hillel’s website from which members could select.
Heading south for supplies
Aaron Marshall noted that, even in a good year, Passover foods can be hard to find, but the pandemic has further disrupted the supply chain.
“We ended up going to three different stores in Illinois,” he said.
The Marshalls filled about 14 orders, mostly for matzo, matzo ball soup mix and gefilte fish, Aaron Marshall said.
After collecting all the items, Ethan sorted them by order and helped deliver the goods.
Delivering groceries to fellow congregation members was one of the “deeds of kindness” Ethan accomplished in preparation for his bar mitzvah, Feingold explained.
According to Jewish tradition, Ethan’s bar mitzvah would have taken place on his 13th birthday, which is in May this year. But due to the pandemic, the family has chosen to move it to March of next year.
“This was a well-rounded project,” Aaron Marshall said. “Not just because of the pandemic, but for elders who can’t drive.”
For Ethan, shopping was a rare experience, as he has not gone out much during the pandemic.
“It was like a whole new world,” he said. “But it was very important, because the congregation has some people who are older and vulnerable to getting COVID-19.”
This week is Passover, the Jewish holiday commemorating the exodus of the Jews from slavery in Egypt.