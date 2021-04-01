Defendant in felony gun case seeks new lawyer

Finding an attorney to defend him has turned into a bit of an issue for a 36-year-old Kenosha man who faces 13 felony charges for his role in a gun incident last July.
And as a result, the case against Terrance L. Smith continues to be on hold.
Smith appeared via video before Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce E. Schroeder for a status hearing Thursday morning, and said he hopes to have new counsel in the next few weeks.
Court records indicate that Smith previously was represented by defense attorney Xavier Solis, who was granted a motion to withdraw by Schroeder during a March 9 motion hearing.
Another attorney turned down Smith because of a conflict of interest, he said, but he has another possibility, but told Schroeder that lawyer needs a little more time.
Both Schroeder and Assistant District Attorney Carli McNeill said they had no issue continuing to delay the case, as long as Smith, who remains in custody in the Kenosha County Jail on a $215,000 cash bond, wanted to proceed in that direction.
“(I’m) deferring to your judgment as far as what you want to do with an attorney,” Schroeder told Smith.
McNeill agreed.
“If Mr. Smith would like to wait longer to get a lawyer of his choice, I would have no objection to that,” she said.
Smith said finding his own private attorney was the route he wants to take, and told Schroeder he should have someone in place within two weeks.
“At this point, I’m not sure (how long it will take),” he said. “It’s like pulling teeth getting ahold of these people. (The new attorney) just needs more time to get caught up on my paperwork before I retain him.”
Smith is alleged to have shot an AR-15 style rifle during a dispute over a car accident that led to nearby homes occupied by families being struck by bullets.
Facing 11 felony counts
He faces 11 felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, one felony count of possession of a firearm by a felon and three misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property.
Smith allegedly fired a rifle from an SUV in the 5100 block of 25th Ave., last July 10, hitting a home where children were sleeping and breaking a window. No one was injured.
The complaint states Smith fired his weapon toward two men during an argument over a hit-and-run accident that damaged his girlfriend’s parked vehicle. Police found shell casings in the road.
Smith is due back for a status hearing before Schroeder April 19 at 1 p.m.