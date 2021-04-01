Defendant in felony gun case seeks new lawyer

Finding an attorney to defend him has turned into a bit of an issue for a 36-year-old Kenosha man who faces 13 felony charges for his role in a gun incident last July.

And as a result, the case against Terrance L. Smith continues to be on hold.

Smith appeared via video before Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce E. Schroeder for a status hearing Thursday morning, and said he hopes to have new counsel in the next few weeks.

Court records indicate that Smith previously was represented by defense attorney Xavier Solis, who was granted a motion to withdraw by Schroeder during a March 9 motion hearing.

Another attorney turned down Smith because of a conflict of interest, he said, but he has another possibility, but told Schroeder that lawyer needs a little more time.

Both Schroeder and Assistant District Attorney Carli McNeill said they had no issue continuing to delay the case, as long as Smith, who remains in custody in the Kenosha County Jail on a $215,000 cash bond, wanted to proceed in that direction.

“(I’m) deferring to your judgment as far as what you want to do with an attorney,” Schroeder told Smith.

McNeill agreed.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}