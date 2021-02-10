Defense attorneys argue multiple charges should be dismissed in Huffhines drug case

The judge in the THC vape manufacturing case against the Huffhines family will decide this month whether to dismiss some of the drug charges against them.

Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Mary K. Wagner is expected to issue a decision on a defense motion on Feb. 19.

Tyler Huffhines, 21, his brother Jacob Huffhines, 24, and their mother Courtney Huffhines, 44, all of Paddock Lake, are each facing multiple felony charges in the case. They're alleged to have operated a black market vape manufacturing and sales operation from their home, from Courtney Huffhines's Union Grove real estate office and from a rented condominium in Bristol.

At a hearing last week, Tyler Huffhines’s defense attorney Mark Richards argued the state violated multiplicity by filling three separate felony THC possession charges in the case.

Tyler Huffhines is charged with three felony counts of possession of THC over 10,000 grams. Charges were filed separately for the 31,200 vape cartridges filled with THC, the 57 Mason jars filled with 1,616 ounces of refined liquid THC and the 18 bags each filled with a half-pound of marijuana.

Richards argued that because the active ingredient in all of the charges is THC, Huffhines should only be charged once, not three times.