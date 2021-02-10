 Skip to main content
Defense attorneys argue multiple charges should be dismissed in Huffhines drug case
Defense attorneys argue multiple charges should be dismissed in Huffhines drug case

The judge in the THC vape manufacturing case against the Huffhines family will decide this month whether to dismiss some of the drug charges against them.

Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Mary K. Wagner is expected to issue a decision on a defense motion on Feb. 19.

Tyler Huffhines, 21, his brother Jacob Huffhines, 24, and their mother Courtney Huffhines, 44, all of Paddock Lake, are each facing multiple felony charges in the case. They're alleged to have operated a black market vape manufacturing and sales operation from their home, from Courtney Huffhines's Union Grove real estate office and from a rented condominium in Bristol.

At a hearing last week, Tyler Huffhines’s defense attorney Mark Richards argued the state violated multiplicity by filling three separate felony THC possession charges in the case. 

Tyler Huffhines is charged with three felony counts of possession of THC over 10,000 grams. Charges were filed separately for the 31,200 vape cartridges filled with THC, the 57 Mason jars filled with 1,616 ounces of refined liquid THC and the 18 bags each filled with a half-pound of marijuana.

Richards argued that because the active ingredient in all of the charges is THC, Huffhines should only be charged once, not three times.

“This is multiplicity in its perfect form,” Richards argued. “It doesn't matter what the concentration is, and it doesn’t matter what form it is in — it is all tetrahydrocannabinol (the active ingredient in marijuana) … all of this marijuana was at the same site. The fact that it is in different forms is of no legal consequence under the law.”

While Richards led the argument, the defense attorneys for Jacob and Courtney Huffhines joined him. Jacob and Courtney each face two counts of possession of THC over 10,000 grams.

Corey Chirafisi, Jacob Huffhines’s attorney, said state statute only addresses THC, not the form of THC.

“This was the same drug located on the same date in the same location,” Chirafisi said. “It is only punished, as Mr. Richards said, by weight.”

If each of the forms is charged separately, Tyler Huffhines could be sentenced to up to 15 years in prison on each charge if convicted. In addition, he is charged with maintaining a drug trafficking place and with felony identity theft. Courtney Huffhines is also charged with maintaining a drug trafficking place and identity theft, Jacob Huffhines with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The state argued that because the Huffhines are alleged to have purchased the THC oil in California and had employees manufacture the cartridges in Bristol, each is a different act.

Wagner said she needed time to consider the arguments, saying she would issue a ruling at a scheduling conference on Feb. 19.

The judge ruled against defense attorneys in several other motions, including a request that Courtney Huffhines's bond be reduced from its current $100,000 and that she be allowed to have contact with her sons.

In a previous win for the defense, Wagner agreed to throw out statements Tyler Huffhines made to law enforcement after he had requested a lawyer.

court Tyler Huffhines 2.jpg

TylerHuffhines, left, appears in court with his defense attorney, Mark Richards, right, in this photo from September.

T. Huffhines
+3 
Jacob Huffhines.jpg

J. Huffhines
Courtney Huffhines

C. Huffhines

