Defense considering plea offer in Alchaar homicide case

A father and daughter charged in connection with the shooting death of 19-year-old Khaled Alchaar are considering a plea deal.
Shawn Amelio Sr., 45, and his daughter Christina Amelio, 19, appeared in court Wednesday, their first appearance in court since a preliminary hearing in October shortly after they were charged.
The courtroom was so packed with family and friends of Alchaar and of supporters of the Amelios that all the seats on benches in the gallery were filled, and about 25 people stood in the aisle and along the walls to watch the hearing.
Shawn Amelio is charged with second-degree reckless homicide for the May 20, 2019, shooting death of Alchaar in a parking lot in the 10300 block of 77th Street in Pleasant Prairie. His daughter Christina is charged with possession of THC with intent to deliver and obstruction of police.
The criminal complaint alleges that Shawn Amelio drove Christina Amelio to the parking lot to meet Alchaar, the father and daughter saying she was meeting Alchaar to sell him marijuana.
During the meeting, they say, Alchaar attempted to rob them and threatened Christina with a gun. The complaint states that Shawn Amelio shot Alchaar after he left the Amelios’ vehicle.
A family in the parking lot at the time told police they heard shots and saw a man believed to be Alchaar running across the lot. At least one of the witnesses also reported seeing a man who fits the description of Amelio standing near a vehicle as Alchaar ran away.
Pleasant Prairie Police began focusing their investigation on the Amelios because security video showed their vehicle leaving the parking lot immediately after the shooting.
Alchaar’s family has disputed the account in the criminal complaint, saying in public statements on social media that no gun was found at the scene with Alchaar and that money he had earlier in the day was missing.
Plea deal
In court Wednesday, Assistant District Attorney Carli McNeill told Judge Mary K. Wagner she had presented defense attorneys with a plea offer Tuesday, asking for time for the attorneys to consider that offer and to go over the evidence.
“I have consulted with the victim’s family,” McNeill said, saying she presented plea offers to the Amelios after those conversations. “Hopefully (a new court date in two weeks) will be enough time to consider where the case will go from there.”
Details of plea deal were not disclosed.
Christina Amelio’s attorney Fred Zievers said the defense also needs time to go over the evidence turned over by the prosecution.
“I’ve been in this business a long time; I’ve never seen this much discovery,” he said.
At the hearing, Wagner also denied a request by Shawn Amelio Sr.’s attorney that the father and daughter be able to have contact over video. The father is in custody at Kenosha County Jail, held on $250,000 bond.
Other charges
In addition to the reckless homicide charge, Shawn Amelio is charged with four counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety for firing a gun in the parking lot while a family was nearby, and with a delivery of THC charge.
The father and daughter and Shawn Amelio’s son Shawn Amelio Jr., 17, are also charged in a separate drug case for possession of THC with intent to deliver and with maintaining a drug trafficking case. Those charges were filed in August 2019 after police served a warrant on their home and found evidence of drug sales.
The father and daughter are next scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 11.
