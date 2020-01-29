Defense considering plea offer in Alchaar homicide case

A father and daughter charged in connection with the shooting death of 19-year-old Khaled Alchaar are considering a plea deal.

Shawn Amelio Sr., 45, and his daughter Christina Amelio, 19, appeared in court Wednesday, their first appearance in court since a preliminary hearing in October shortly after they were charged.

The courtroom was so packed with family and friends of Alchaar and of supporters of the Amelios that all the seats on benches in the gallery were filled, and about 25 people stood in the aisle and along the walls to watch the hearing.

Shawn Amelio is charged with second-degree reckless homicide for the May 20, 2019, shooting death of Alchaar in a parking lot in the 10300 block of 77th Street in Pleasant Prairie. His daughter Christina is charged with possession of THC with intent to deliver and obstruction of police.

The criminal complaint alleges that Shawn Amelio drove Christina Amelio to the parking lot to meet Alchaar, the father and daughter saying she was meeting Alchaar to sell him marijuana.

During the meeting, they say, Alchaar attempted to rob them and threatened Christina with a gun. The complaint states that Shawn Amelio shot Alchaar after he left the Amelios’ vehicle.