Defense disputes white supremacist allegations in Kyle Rittenhouse case

His civil attorney John Pierce has repeatedly threatened to sue those that tie Rittenhouse to white supremacist groups. Pierce did not respond to an email seeking comment on the prosecution motion.

Race 'interjected'

In his response to the motion, Richards states “the state’s bond motion is a not-so-thinly veiled attempt to interject the issue of race into a case that is about a person’s right to self defense.”

The state argued in its motion that it sought to bar Rittenhouse from associating with white supremacist groups or the Proud Boys because “his continued association with members of a group that prides itself on violence, and the use of their symbols, raises the significant possibility of future harm” and may intimidate potential witnesses.

While the prosecution motion to modify Rittenhouse’s bond was not unusual, the inclusion of an affidavit showing photographs of Rittenhouse at the bar drinking and repeatedly flashing the OK sign gave the state an opportunity to counter the defense narrative in the case.