Defense seeking to dismiss charges in case of man alleged to give Rittenhouse gun used in shootings

An attorney is seeking to have charges dismissed against Dominick Black, who his charged for providing the gun used by Kyle Rittenhouse to shoot three men in Kenosha on Aug. 25.

Black, 19, now of Racine, is charged with two counts of "providing a dangerous weapon to a person under 18, causing death." The state charged Black with one felony count of the charge for each of the two men killed in the Rittenhouse shooting.

In court Tuesday, defense attorney Anthony Cotton stated he filed two motions, each seeking to dismiss charges against Black.

In one motion, he argues that it was not illegal for Black to provide Rittenhouse with the AR-15-style rifle, because the Wisconsin state law addressing a minor possessing a rifle is aimed at hunting regulations and “makes clear that it is only a crime to transfer a firearm to a minor if the minor is in violation of both hunting statutes. ... Rittenhouse was not engaging in hunting activities and thus was not in violation.”