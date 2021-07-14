Delgado-Cintron's girlfriend Patino, also facing charges, testifies against him in murder trial

The trial of Kenosha resident Alex Delgado-Cintron, accused of the murder of Osiel Estrada and the attempted murder of Antonio Jaimes in 2019, continued Wednesday with Maria Patino, Delgado-Cintron’s former girlfriend and co-defendant, testifying against him.

Maria Patino, 39, entered the court in an orange prison uniform and chains. Despite her testimony against Delgado-Cintron, Patino is likely facing prison time for her involvement in the shooting on the same charges as Delgado-Cintron.

In her testimony, Patino said that Delgado-Cintron shot and killed Estrada and attempted to kill Jaimes with a gun he had stolen from her ex-husband’s house. Patino said Delgado-Cintron had been pressuring her to help him rob Estrada for some time before the night of the shooting.

“I knew he talked about it, but I didn’t think he was going to go through with it,” Patino said. “I thought it was just talk.”

According to Patino, on the night of Dec. 4 and early-morning hours of Dec. 5, 2019, she went to Estrada’s apartment to repay drug money she owed to Estrada and to purchase additional cocaine. Delgado-Cintron, who drove her to the apartment, told her to return to the car under the pretense of retrieving the money. Delgado-Cintron then came back with her to the apartment.