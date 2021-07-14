Delgado-Cintron's girlfriend Patino, also facing charges, testifies against him in murder trial

The trial of Kenosha resident Alex Delgado-Cintron, accused of the murder of Osiel Estrada and the attempted murder of Antonio Jaimes in 2019, continued Wednesday with Maria Patino, Delgado-Cintron’s former girlfriend and co-defendant, testifying against him.
Maria Patino, 39, entered the court in an orange prison uniform and chains. Despite her testimony against Delgado-Cintron, Patino is likely facing prison time for her involvement in the shooting on the same charges as Delgado-Cintron.
In her testimony, Patino said that Delgado-Cintron shot and killed Estrada and attempted to kill Jaimes with a gun he had stolen from her ex-husband’s house. Patino said Delgado-Cintron had been pressuring her to help him rob Estrada for some time before the night of the shooting.
“I knew he talked about it, but I didn’t think he was going to go through with it,” Patino said. “I thought it was just talk.”
According to Patino, on the night of Dec. 4 and early-morning hours of Dec. 5, 2019, she went to Estrada’s apartment to repay drug money she owed to Estrada and to purchase additional cocaine. Delgado-Cintron, who drove her to the apartment, told her to return to the car under the pretense of retrieving the money. Delgado-Cintron then came back with her to the apartment.
“He came in behind me, and I just heard shooting,” Patino said.
Patino said Delgado-Cintron opened fire shortly after she entered the apartment, and she ducked down and hid. According to Patino, Delgado-Cintron was wearing gloves and had a T-shirt wrapped around his face.
Delgado-Cintron, now 23, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide for shooting and killing Estrada and attempted first-degree intentional homicide for shooting and critically injuring Jaimes, Estrada’s younger brother, who happened to be visiting that night.
Although Patino hopes to receive a reduced sentence for her testimony against Delgado-Cintron, the prosecution reminded her that she could still be spending the rest of her life in prison. Patino, a mother of four, said how much prison time she may get is now of little consequence.
“All the damage has been done already,” Patino said. “Nothing will ever be the same.”
Judge Mary Wagner spoke with the jury briefly before a break, informing them that they should be prepared for a lengthy trial.
“We may be here all through this week and into Monday,” Wagner said, admitting she “hadn’t anticipated this” initially.
Doctari Dixon, Delgado-Cintron’s friend who drove him and Patino to the airport before the couple fled to Puerto Rico, is expected to testify Thursday.