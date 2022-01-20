 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Delivery driver spots garage fire on 57th Street, calls 911

The cold weather has everyone wanting to bundle up and stay warm but the Seattle Fire Department is making sure people do so safely.

A Kenosha News employee came across a garage fire early Thursday morning and made the call for help.

According to the Kenosha Fire Department, the call came in at 3:43 a.m. at 4113 57th St. The fire remained under investigation Thursday, and no more official details regarding cause and a damage estimate were available.

Courtney Christiansen, who was filling in on a delivery route, said he noticed what appeared to be fog as he drove into the block, and then realized the garage was on fire after he dropped off a newspaper across the street.

Kenosha Police evacuated the occupants and the adjacent home as a precaution, Christiansen said, who added there was a camper in the driveway, but he believed there was no damage to that vehicle.

He said the garage appeared to be a loss.

Personnel from We Energies also were called to the scene.

The fire that killed 17 people and injured dozens more in the Bronx over the weekend was caused by a space heater, and unfortunately this isn’t an isolated incident. Here are some safety precautions to take when using these. Veuer’s Johana Restrepo has more.
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

CIA says most 'Havana Syndrome' cases not caused by foreign powers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert