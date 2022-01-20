Delivery driver spots garage fire on 57th Street, calls 911

A Kenosha News employee came across a garage fire early Thursday morning and made the call for help.

According to the Kenosha Fire Department, the call came in at 3:43 a.m. at 4113 57th St. The fire remained under investigation Thursday, and no more official details regarding cause and a damage estimate were available.

Courtney Christiansen, who was filling in on a delivery route, said he noticed what appeared to be fog as he drove into the block, and then realized the garage was on fire after he dropped off a newspaper across the street.

Kenosha Police evacuated the occupants and the adjacent home as a precaution, Christiansen said, who added there was a camper in the driveway, but he believed there was no damage to that vehicle.

He said the garage appeared to be a loss.

Personnel from We Energies also were called to the scene.

