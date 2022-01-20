Delivery driver spots garage fire on 57th Street, calls 911

A Kenosha News employee came across a garage fire early Thursday morning and made the call for help.
According to the Kenosha Fire Department, the call came in at 3:43 a.m. at 4113 57th St. The fire remained under investigation Thursday, and no more official details regarding cause and a damage estimate were available.
Courtney Christiansen, who was filling in on a delivery route, said he noticed what appeared to be fog as he drove into the block, and then realized the garage was on fire after he dropped off a newspaper across the street.
Kenosha Police evacuated the occupants and the adjacent home as a precaution, Christiansen said, who added there was a camper in the driveway, but he believed there was no damage to that vehicle.
He said the garage appeared to be a loss.
Personnel from We Energies also were called to the scene.
The fire that killed 17 people and injured dozens more in the Bronx over the weekend was caused by a space heater, and unfortunately this isn’t an isolated incident. Here are some safety precautions to take when using these. Veuer’s Johana Restrepo has more.
IN PHOTOS: Jan. 17 fire at Saxony Manor
SAXONY MANOR FIRE
A Kenosha firefighter makes his way toward 1870 22nd Ave., where a blaze destroyed an apartment building in the Saxony Manor complex late Monday night. Kenosha Fire Department officials have confirmed that three adults from the building died, one as a result of the fire, one apparently due to a medical event unrelated to the fire and one later at the hospital.
Terry Flores
SAXONY MANOR FIRE
Kenosha firefighters head toward an apartment building at 1870 22nd Ave. in the Saxony Manor apartment complex after reports of a fire late Monday night. Kenosha Fire Department officials have confirmed that three adults from the building died, one as a result of the fire, one apparently due to a medical event unrelated to the fire and one later at the hospital.
Terry Flores
SAXONY MANOR FIRE
Kenosha firefighters head toward an apartment building at 1870 22nd Ave. in the Saxony Manor apartment complex after reports of a fire late Monday night. Kenosha Fire Department officials have confirmed that three adults from the building died, one as a result of the fire, one apparently due to a medical event unrelated to the fire and one later at the hospital.
Terry Flores
SAXONY MANOR FIRE
Kenosha firefighters confer at the scene of a blaze that heavily damaged a building at 1870 22nd Ave. in the Saxony Manor apartment complex in Kenosha late Monday night. Kenosha Fire Department officials have confirmed that three adults from the building died, one as a result of the fire, one apparently due to a medical event unrelated to the fire and one later at the hospital.
Terry Flores
SAXONY MANOR FIRE
The Kenosha Fire Department uses a ladder truck to reach the roof of the fire-stricken unit at 1870 22nd Ave. in the Saxony Manor apartment complex on the city's north side Monday night. KFD officials have confirmed that three adults from the building died, one as a result of the fire, one apparently due to a medical event unrelated to the fire and one later at the hospital.
Terry Flores
SAXONY MANOR FIRE
The Kenosha Fire Department uses a ladder truck to reach the roof of the fire-stricken unit at 1870 22nd Ave. in the Saxony Manor apartment complex on the city's north side Monday night. KFD officials have confirmed that three adults from the building died, one as a result of the fire, one apparently due to a medical event unrelated to the fire and one later at the hospital.
Terry Flores
Saxony Manor fire scene workers
Workers were busy Tuesday at the Saxony Manor apartment complex, where a deadly fire in the building at 1870 22nd Ave. erupted late Monday night. The workers were clearing out the building at the north-side apartment complex. Kenosha Fire Department officials have confirmed that three adults from the building died, one as a result of the fire, one apparently due to a medical event unrelated to the fire and one later at the hospital.
Liz Snyder
Saxony Manor fire scene workers and sign
Workers board up a building Tuesday afternoon at the Saxony Manor apartment complex after a deadly fire erupted in the building, 1870 22nd Ave., late Monday night. Kenosha Fire Department officials have confirmed that three adults from the building died, one directly as a result of the fire, one apparently due to a medical event unrelated to the fire and one later at the hospital.
Liz Snyder
Saxony Manor fire scene
The Kenosha Fire Department was on the scene Tuesday at the Saxony Manor apartment complex. A deadly fire erupted in a building of the complex at 1870 22nd Ave. late Monday night. KFD officials have confirmed that three adults from the building died, one as a result of the fire, one apparently due to a medical event unrelated to the fire and one later at the hospital.
Saxony Manor Fire
Investigators work Tuesday afternoon at the scene of Monday night’s fatal fire at the Saxony Manor apartment complex on Kenosha’s north side. A fire erupted late Monday night in a building at the complex.
MARK HERTZBERG, For the Kenosha News
Saxony Manor Fire
Investigators from the Kenosha County Fire Investigation Task Force clean off equipment Tuesday afternoon at the scene of Monday night’s fatal fire at the Saxony Manor apartment complex on Kenosha's north side. A fire erupted late Monday night at the building, and Kenosha Fire Department officials have confirmed that three adults died, one as a result of the fire, one apparently due to a medical event unrelated to the fire and one later at the hospital.
MARK HERTZBERG, For the Kenosha News
Saxony Manor Fire
Investigators from the Kenosha County Fire Investigation Task Force clean off equipment Tuesday afternoon at the scene of Monday night’s fatal fire at the Saxony Manor apartment complex on Kenosha’s north side. The fire erupted in a building at the complex late Monday night. Kenosha Fire Department officials have confirmed that three adults from the building died, one as a result of the fire, one apparently due to a medical event unrelated to the fire and one later at the hospital.
MARK HERTZBERG, For the Kenosha News
Saxony Manor Fire
Windows are boarded up Tuesday afternoon after investigators leave a building at the Saxony Manor apartment complex on Kenosha's north side. The building was the scene of Monday night’s fatal fire in which Kenosha Fire Department officials have confirmed that three adults died, one as a result of the fire, one apparently due to a medical event unrelated to the fire and one later at the hospital.
MARK HERTZBERG, For the Kenosha News
Saxony Manor Fire
Flowers were left Tuesday at the scene of Monday night’s fatal fire in a building at the Saxony Manor apartment complex on Kenosha’s north side. Kenosha Fire Department officials have confirmed that three adults from the building died, one as a result of the fire, one apparently due to a medical event unrelated to the fire and one later at the hospital.
MARK HERTZBERG, For the Kenosha News
Saxony Manor Fire
Windows are boarded up Tuesday afternoon after investigators leave a building at the Saxony Manor apartment complex on Kenosha's north side. The building was the scene of Monday night’s fatal fire in which Kenosha Fire Department officials have confirmed that three adults died, one as a result of the fire, one apparently due to a medical event unrelated to the fire and one later at the hospital.
MARK HERTZBERG, For the Kenosha News
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.