Demand for Powerball tickets high in Kenosha after jackpot hits 1.6 billion

Do you feel lucky?

How about really, really lucky?

Strong sales Friday boosted today's Powerball jackpot to an estimated $1.6 billion, making it the largest lottery prize in history. It's helped fuel as surge in ticket sales seen by Kenosha retailers.

The next drawing will be held Saturday night for the Powerball prize, which hasn’t been won in more than three months. That string of 39 consecutive drawings without a winner is a reflection of the tough odds of winning a jackpot, at 1 in 292.2 million.

"A lot of people will come at the last minute to get them, and that's when we'll have the longest lines for tickets," said Lou Perrine Sr., of Lou Perrine's Gas & Grocery, 5145 Sheridan Road. "They'll be panicking and come in. We'll have to bring more help in. Those people come for the lottery tickets and nothing else."

Perrine said some patrons even drive to Kenosha from Lake County, Ill., because they believe purchasing tickets in various areas increases their chances of winning.

"They think it gives them better odds," Perrine said.

Assistant manager Teresa Lewandowski said she sold a customer 150 tickets Friday morning, which amounts to $300.

"I expect it to be busy all day and tomorrow," Lewandowski said. "I've been here since 8 a.m. and we have not stopped selling Powerball tickets."

When she's off the clock, Lewandowski said she'll purchase some tickets.

"Everybody has a story to tell us. They promise us if they win they'll come back and give us money," she said. "If I won I'd like to go on a cruise or do something with my family. I hope there's not just one winner."

Across town at a Mobil gas station, 6623 39th Ave., cashier Andrew Lince expressed similar sentiments.

"I've seen an increase in people purchasing tickets over the last few weeks, ever since it hit $700 million," Lince said. "We'll have a lot of people come in Saturday to buy them."

Lince said most people end up spending about $10 to $20 on Powerball tickets.

The advertised jackpot is the prize for a winner who chooses an annuity, paid annually over 29 years. Almost all winners instead opt for the cash prize, which for Saturday night’s drawing would be an estimated $782.4 million.

The new jackpot tops the previous record prize of $1.586 billion won in 2016 by three Powerball players in California, Florida and Tennessee.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as in Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.