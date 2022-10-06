Dennis Eis named Kenosha Hometown Hero for the Third Quarter

The Kenosha Hometown Heroes Commission has named Dennis Eis is the Kenosha Hometown Hero for the Third Quarter of 2022. Dennis was honored during the Monday, Oct. 3, Common Council meeting.

The Kenosha Hometown Heroes Commission created the program to identify and recognize as Hometown Heroes worthy men and women who have served or are currently serving in the United States Armed Forces who were born in, currently reside in, or have previously resided in 10 years or more at any time, in the City of Kenosha, for their outstanding personal achievements and the positive contributions they make to the Kenosha community.

The third quarter award winner was nominated with 22 years of experience serving with the U.S. Navy, achieving the rank of E-7 Chief Petty Officer. His tours of duty included sea duty in both Kuwait and Iraq.

His awards include: the Good Conduct Medal, Humanitarian Service Medal, Kuwait Liberation Medal (Kuwait), Kuwait Liberation Medal (Saudi Arabia), Meritorious Unit Commendation, National Defense Service Medal, Navy/Marine Corps Achievement Medal, Navy Commendation Medal, Navy “E” Ribbon, Navy Pistol Marksmanship Ribbon, Navy Unit Commendation, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, Silver Star, Southwest Asia Service Medal, and Enlisted Surface Warfare Specialist.

Eis is involved in the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 1865 where he runs the kitchen for every breakfast and fish fry. He is also involved in Veterans Helping Veterans Charity through the VFW Post in Bolingbrook, Ill., and is an active member of the American Legion Post 21.

He has volunteered with the Boy Scouts, Wreaths Across America and their sub-organizations.