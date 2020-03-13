Department of Health Services orders all Wisconsin schools to close

MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Friday ordered all K-12 schools, public and private, to close starting Wednesday.

The order affects nearly 1 million Wisconsin children.

The announcement comes as universities in the state, including UW-Madison and UW-Stevens Point have canceled face-to-face instruction to prevent the spread of the virus among their students, staff, and faculty.

The mandated closure will begin on Wednesday in order to give school districts ample time to make plans for children, families, educators and staff.

School districts may choose to close earlier than Wednesday. The anticipated reopening date is April 6; however, the reopening date is subject to change pending further information.

“Closing our schools is not a decision I made lightly, but keeping our kids, our educators, our families, and our communities safe is a top priority as we continue our work to respond to and prevent further spread of COVID-19 in Wisconsin,” said Evers.

Earlier Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 11 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 19 cases, including one individual who has recovered.