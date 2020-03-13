Department of Health Services orders all Wisconsin schools to close

MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Friday ordered all K-12 schools, public and private, to close starting Wednesday.
The order affects nearly 1 million Wisconsin children.
The announcement comes as universities in the state, including UW-Madison and UW-Stevens Point have canceled face-to-face instruction to prevent the spread of the virus among their students, staff, and faculty.
The mandated closure will begin on Wednesday in order to give school districts ample time to make plans for children, families, educators and staff.
School districts may choose to close earlier than Wednesday. The anticipated reopening date is April 6; however, the reopening date is subject to change pending further information.
“Closing our schools is not a decision I made lightly, but keeping our kids, our educators, our families, and our communities safe is a top priority as we continue our work to respond to and prevent further spread of COVID-19 in Wisconsin,” said Evers.
Earlier Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 11 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 19 cases, including one individual who has recovered.
“Kids and families across Wisconsin often depend on our schools to access food and care,” Evers said. “We are going to continue working to do everything we can to ensure kids and families have the resources and support they need while schools are closed.”
On Thursday, the governor signed an executive order that directs DHS to take all necessary and appropriate measures to prevent and respond to incidences of COVID-19. It allows the Department to purchase, store, or distribute appropriate medications, regardless of insurance or other health coverage, as needed to respond to the emergency. It also authorizes state funds to support local health departments with costs related to isolation and quarantine, as well as the use of the Wisconsin National Guard.
Decisions about the implementation of other community measures will be made by state and local officials based on CDC and DHS guidance, as well as the scope of the outbreak.