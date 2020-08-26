Department of Justice releases name of officer involved in shooting, says Blake had knife

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Wisconsin Department of Justice on Wednesday afternoon identified the Kenosha Police officer who shot Jacob Blake, also stating that Blake had a knife during the confrontation.

Blake, 29, was shot by the officer Sunday. A video shared widely on social media showed the officer was holding onto Blake’s shirt when he shot him as he attempted to get into a parked car. The shooting has led to widespread protest.

The DOJ said the “shooting officer” was Rusten Sheskey, who has been with the department for seven years.

According to the statement from the DOJ, police were called to a home on the 2800 block of 40th Street by a woman who said her boyfriend was present and was not supposed to be on the premises. Officers attempted to arrest Blake, and used a taser as part of that attempt before the shooting.

According to the statement, the DOJ found Sheskey fired his gun seven times, None of the other officers involved fired weapons.

“During the investigation following the initial incident, Mr. Blake admitted that he had a knife in his possession,” the DOJ release states. “DCI agents recovered a knife from the driver’s side floorboard of Mr. Blake’s vehicle. A search of the vehicle located no additional weapons.”