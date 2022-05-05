 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Deputies arrest driver who fled scene of three-car crash at highways C and 45 in Bristol; minor injury reported

BRISTOL — Authorities arrested a woman who fled the scene of a three-car crash at highways C and 45 Thursday night.

Kenosha County Sheriff's deputies and Bristol rescue personnel were called to the 9:37 p.m. crash after reports of debris in the roadway. Initial unconfirmed law enforcement radio traffic reports also indicated that a vehicle was found in a ditch.

According to Lt. Keith Fonk, deputies investigating the incident discovered the the woman who reportedly fled the scene had been dropped off at convenience store nearby. She was then taken into custody for the alleged hit-and-run incident. Charges were pending.

Fonk said another driver not associated with the crash had discovered the woman walking along the roadway, picked her up and took her to the store where authorities arrested her.

A driver in another vehicle from the crash had minor injuries and reportedly went to the hospital on their own, said Fonk.

