Desire for rec center study resurfaces in Salem Lakes

SALEM LAKES -- A recreation center feasibility study is once again being considered by the Salem Lakes Village Board.
Money for the study has been in the budget since 2017, when the newly formed village earmarked $75,000 for this purpose in addition to completing a comprehensive park plan.
Since that time, the village changed administrators and set other goals. Then the COVID-19 pandemic kept the study on the back burner.
Trustee Bill Hopkins asked the village to put the study back on the agenda for consideration. Village trustees, at a Committee of the Whole meeting last week, said they would now like the new study to take into account what effect an event such a pandemic might have on operations.
“I don’ t think that would have been taken into consideration had the (recreation center) study been done in 2017,” Village Administrator Mike Murdock said.
Murdock said much of the legwork involved in selecting a firm has already been done. The village originally gathered eight proposals and narrowed the list of possible firms to three for further consideration.
Trustee Dan Campion said the village's new study needs to show how membership fees would justify and sustain the development of various amenities such as a swimming pool or ice hockey rink.
“If this is something we would have to support through an increase in taxes, I don’t know I’d be for it,” Campion said. “I don’t want to happen what happened at the RecPlex.”
The RecPlex, owned by the Village of Pleasant Prairie, took a financial hit during the pandemic, losing $3.1 million in revenue in 2020. Pleasant Prairie was facing the possibility of adding a $1.5 million tax levy to assist the RecPlex when Haribo, a German candy-maker developing its first North American manufacturing facility in Pleasant Prairie, donated $1.5 million to bridge the revenue gap.
Of the $1.5 million contribution, $1.3 million will be used to help the RecPlex pay down a $2.5 million annual debt service payment, said Village Administrator Nathan Thiel.
The remaining $200,000 will go toward a scholarship fund for individuals and families who might not otherwise be able to afford membership or programming at the RecPlex.