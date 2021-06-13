Desire for rec center study resurfaces in Salem Lakes

SALEM LAKES -- A recreation center feasibility study is once again being considered by the Salem Lakes Village Board.

Money for the study has been in the budget since 2017, when the newly formed village earmarked $75,000 for this purpose in addition to completing a comprehensive park plan.

Since that time, the village changed administrators and set other goals. Then the COVID-19 pandemic kept the study on the back burner.

Trustee Bill Hopkins asked the village to put the study back on the agenda for consideration. Village trustees, at a Committee of the Whole meeting last week, said they would now like the new study to take into account what effect an event such a pandemic might have on operations.

“I don’ t think that would have been taken into consideration had the (recreation center) study been done in 2017,” Village Administrator Mike Murdock said.

Murdock said much of the legwork involved in selecting a firm has already been done. The village originally gathered eight proposals and narrowed the list of possible firms to three for further consideration.

