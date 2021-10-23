Despite a hard start that included losing her mother and bullying at school, Kyah Jernigan has forced successful path

In addition to being her dad’s right-hand-daughter, Kyah Jernigan, 18, is an achiever in her own right.

Despite the hard start of losing her mother at age 8 and being bullied in school, Jernigan went on to succeed in Kenosha Unified schools and is now a freshman at Carthage College.

In 2018 Kyah was selected as a Unified Hero and shared her family’s journey in a short documentary video.

Graduating in 2021 from Indian Trail High School and Academy, she began attending Carthage College this fall after earning scholarships from the Herb Kohl Foundation and the Mahone Fund.

She and her father credit Unified staff and the Boys and Girls Club resources with providing them resources and support through the years.

Kyah’s intended major is business but she talks excitedly talks about working at the Carthage College radio station where she hosts a talk show. “I have found I have really big passion for music production,” she said. “I want to work in the music industry and own an independent label.”

She’d also like to give back to the community by teaching music production at the Boys and Girls Club. “I want to give kids an outlet to create,” she said.

