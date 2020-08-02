Despite efforts to increase diversity, local law enforcement remains largely male and white

Staples said he thinks one barrier to minority hiring at the sheriff’s department is that Black and Latino job candidates may be concerned about working in western Kenosha County, where deputies concentrate patrol, and which is far less diverse than the city.

“There is a lot of apprehension to join a sheriff’s department that does have a lot of rural area to cover,” Staples said, adding that he and other Black officers sometimes face racism while out on calls.

“A lot of it comes from not being educated. Lots of times that might be their only encounter with a person of color. For the most part, people are people, and if you just treat them with respect and dignity, sometimes you get respect back.”

For those racists that deputies encounter, he said, handling those calls regardless is part of the job.

“We are in the job that we have to protect and serve everyone,” he said. “We don’t get to pick and choose.”

Staples said he feels law enforcement is a calling and a way to help the community, to help keep people safe.

“We have the role of community caretaker,” he said.

He said he sometimes faces criticism from people in the Black community for working in law enforcement.