Despite pandemic, work continues for those charged with monitoring sex offenders, aiding victims

The world as we know has changed in so many ways since the COVID-19 pandemic ground things to a relative halt back in March.

But for law enforcement, namely those in charge of keeping an eye on registered sex offenders, there’s still a job that needs to be done.

And they continue to do it.

Two law enforcement officials said recently that the pandemic really has only altered how they prepare to do their work, but when dealing with the actual offenders themselves, there hasn’t been much of an effect.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Corrections Sex Offender Registry, there are 449 registered sex offenders living in Kenosha as of Saturday, 368 of them in the City of Kenosha.

But neither Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. David Wright or Grace Knutson, director of sex offender programs for the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, have seen any indication of a spike in cases based solely on the pandemic or the on-again, off-again stay-at-home orders that have been in place.

Precautions taken

Knutson said there are a variety of tools available for agents who monitor released offenders on a daily basis.